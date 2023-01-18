Apple introduces most powerful MacBook Pro models ever made

In Apple's first stealthy product move of 2023, the Cupertino, California-based company introduced two of its most powerful MacBook Pro laptops ever made.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models may look the same on the outside as the previous versions. On the inside, they are all-new with more muscle and speed than ever engineered in any MacBook Pro.

Longest battery life ever up to 22 hours

The new laptops provide ample muscle and the longest battery life of any Mac yet — up to 22 hours on the MacBook Pro 16, according to the highly produced video announcement created at Apple Park from the gorgeous floor-to-ceiling glass surrounding the entrance level to the Steve Jobs Theater.

Apple's rumored augmented reality headset

For a moment, I thought we might get a glimpse of the much-rumored augmented reality headset that Apple board members had the opportunity to see in person last year during development.

Two new MacBook Pro models

The announcement confirms all the reasons I had been advising people to wait before purchasing a MacBook Pro over the past few months.

The wait was worth it.

Even though many features follow an expected path, Apple still knows how to build exceptionally beautiful technology that exceeds previous capabilities, putting it far atop the laptop category — again. The previous models were released 456 days ago, positioning this 2023 refresh just two months past the sweet spot of Apple’s average timing in product cycles for the MacBook Pro line.

New MacBook Pro 14 and 16 highlights

The highlights worthy of praise on the new MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Faster. The muscle M2 Pro and the supercharged beast called M2 Max are both 20% faster than the previous equivalent M1 silicon.

The muscle M2 Pro and the supercharged beast called M2 Max are both 20% faster than the previous equivalent M1 silicon. Longer battery life. Up to 22 hours of battery life is the longest-lasting Mac ever on a single charge. (Expect 18 hours max on the slightly smaller MacBook Pro 14)

Up to 22 hours of battery life is the longest-lasting Mac ever on a single charge. (Expect 18 hours max on the slightly smaller MacBook Pro 14) 8K video on a liquid retina XDR display and HDMI port

on a liquid retina XDR display and HDMI port WiFi 6E , the fastest new wireless standard for the highest speeds yet

, the fastest new wireless standard for the highest speeds yet Available in Space Grey and Silver finishes

The most tricked-out MacBook Pro 16 is a whopping $5,899

What do you get when you go big with a fully loaded, no-limit configuration in the largest of the two MacBook Pro models?

MacBook Pro 16 with the beast supercharged M2 Max processor

with the beast supercharged M2 Max processor M2 Max superfast 12-core CPU and 38-Core GPU

superfast 12-core CPU and 38-Core GPU 96GB of memory

of memory 8TB SSD storage

It's the biggest, baddest beast of a MacBook Pro possible with outrageous supersized storage, the highest capable multitasking memory and blazing fast speeds in performance.

Pricing

For the rest of us, MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1,999, and as low as $1,849 for student and teacher pricing.

The MacBook Pro 16-inch starts at $2,499 with standard M2 Pro silicon, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD storage. Remember that it's tough, if not impossible, to upgrade many of the options at a later time, so think about your needs over the next few years to make sure you'll have the right MacBook Pro configuration for the long-haul investment.

Mac Mini refreshed after 2+ years

Simultaneous to the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 announcements, Apple also refreshes the Mac Mini by giving it a similar M2 muscle enhancement and a starting price of $599. This is the bare-bones Mac that's all machine and power cord in the box with no monitor, no keyboard and no mouse.

I use the previous Mac Mini with M1 silicon to power our set backgrounds you see in videos and on TV. It's been operating without interruption for a year, hanging behind a 75-inch studio monitor, and has outstanding reliable performance, runs cool and is a total workhorse.

Availability

MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 and Mac Mini are open for orders now and available from Jan. 24.

