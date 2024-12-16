Using VPNs without messing up your banking apps

Using a virtual private network (VPN) can significantly enhance your online security, especially when accessing sensitive information like banking apps. However, it can also lead to complications, such as being blocked from accessing your bank's services.

Melissa from Dallas wrote to us asking, "How can I use a VPN without getting locked out of my banking app? It's very frustrating, and I worry about my security when I have to turn off the VPN. Are there any specific tips to ensure I stay both secure and connected?"

Melissa, we totally understand how that can be aggravating. We'll guide you through the steps to use VPNs effectively while ensuring your banking activities remain secure and accessible.

What is a VPN?

A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and reroutes it through a server in a different location than your own. VPNs make it appear that you are connecting to the internet from whichever location the server is hosted in rather than your actual location.

When you first connect to a network using a VPN, your device will establish a secure connection with the VPN server and your device's IP address will appear as the VPN server, meaning that only your internet service provider will see that you're connecting to a VPN server. Normally, when you connect to a website, the website or any online services you visit can see your device's technical information, including location-sensitive data such as IP addresses.

Understanding VPNs and their benefits

A VPN creates a secure tunnel between your device and the internet, encrypting your data to protect it from prying eyes. The three key benefits of using a VPN for online banking include:

1) Enhanced security: Encrypts your connection, making it difficult for hackers to intercept sensitive information.

2) Privacy protection: Masks your IP address, helping you maintain anonymity while browsing.

3) Access to geo-restricted content: Allows you to access banking services when traveling abroad.

Steps to use a VPN safely with banking apps

1) Choose the right VPN

Select a reputable VPN service that prioritizes security and privacy. Look for features such as:

Military-grade encryption (256-bit AES)

No-logs policy to ensure your activities are not tracked.

Kill-switch functionality to prevent data leaks if the VPN connection drops.

Servers in your home country to avoid triggering alerts from your bank

2) Install the VPN software

Download and install the VPN application on your device. Most VPN services offer user-friendly interfaces compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

3) Connect to a server

Before accessing your banking app:

Launch the VPN application.

Connect to a server located in your home country. This helps prevent your bank from flagging your access as suspicious.

4) Log into your banking app

Once connected:

Open your banking app or website.

Log in as you normally would. If you encounter issues, consider clearing browser cookies or switching servers within the VPN.

5) Monitor for any issues

If you experience difficulties logging in:

Disable the VPN temporarily and try accessing the app again.

Change the VPN city/location to match the city where you live or are currently located.

When traveling, be sure to change the VPN to the city where you live to avoid issues.

Contact customer support for both your bank and the VPN provider if problems persist.

What to do when your VPN gets blocked by your bank

Now, some websites, especially banking sites, might get a little suspicious when they see you're using a VPN. They might even block you out. So, what do you do if your bank's website won't let you in with your VPN on? Don't panic. Here are a few quick fixes:

Try contacting your bank's customer support . They might have a solution or be able to white-list your VPN, which basically means allowing your connection to bypass security blocks.

. They might have a solution or be able to white-list your VPN, which basically means allowing your connection to bypass security blocks. Change the VPN city/location to match the city where you live or are currently located.

to match the city where you live or are currently located. If all else fails, you can always temporarily disable your VPN when accessing your banking app. Just remember to turn it back on when you're done.

Now, you might be wondering, "Is it safe to turn off my VPN for banking?" Well, as long as you're on a secure, private network (not public Wi-Fi ), you should be OK. Just make sure to enable it again as soon as you're done. Remember, while VPNs can sometimes be a bit of a hassle, the privacy and security they provide are totally worth it.

Choosing the right VPN for banking security and safety tips

Securing your financial information with reliable VPN services and following these practical safety tips are important.

1) Choose a reliable VPN: Select a reputable VPN service with strong encryption protocols. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2) Always use VPN on public Wi-Fi: Never access financial accounts on public networks without activating your VPN first.

3) Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): Add an extra layer of security to your accounts by enabling 2FA .

4) Use strong, unique passwords: Create complex passwords for each of your accounts and consider using a password manager. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

5) Regularly monitor your accounts: Check your retirement accounts frequently for any suspicious activity.

6) Keep software updated: Ensure your devices and apps are always up to date with the latest security patches.

7) Be wary of phishing attempts: Don't click on suspicious links or provide personal information in response to unsolicited emails. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

Pro tip: Use split tunneling: This feature allows you to route only specific traffic through the VPN while keeping other traffic on a regular connection. It can be beneficial for banking apps while allowing general browsing without interference.

Kurt's key takeaways

Using a VPN can significantly enhance your online banking security by encrypting sensitive data and providing privacy protection. However, it's essential to choose a reliable service and connect appropriately to avoid access issues with banking apps. By following the outlined steps and tips, you can enjoy the benefits of a VPN without compromising your ability to manage your finances securely. Always stay vigilant about potential security threats and maintain good online habits for optimal safety while banking online.

