Twitter's Jack Dorsey set for massive $31.9 million compound on cliff's edge in San Francisco

If you're a tech tycoon, you apparently can't have too many multimillion-dollar properties.

Jack Dorsey, who runs Twitter and Square, reportedly dropped $21.9 million for a 3,588-square-foot home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the Sea Cliff neighborhood of San Francisco.

The new purchase, which is adjacent to the current midcentury modern he bought for a cool $10 million in 2012, sits over a near-sheer bluff and offers unrivaled views of San Francisco Bay and the city's famous Bay Bridge, according to Variety.

The new property is two stories, has a detached two-car garage and 0.62 acres of very steep land offering vertigo-inducing views.

SILICON VALLEY IN THE CROSSHAIRS: GOOGLE, AMAZON, FACEBOOK AND APPLE FACE BIPARTISAN ONSLAUGHT

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the entertainment publication, Dorsey's combined properties contain more than 7,300 square feet of space with 7 bedrooms on 1.2 acres. A range of trees provide privacy, and the area is known for its wildlife.

The second property's sale closed last year and was the most ever paid for a Sea Cliff home, Variety reported.

Dorsey, who has a net worth of $4.5 billion, also maintains a $4.2 million house in Los Angeles.