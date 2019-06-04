Expand / Collapse search
Twitter's Jack Dorsey set for massive $31.9 million compound on cliff's edge in San Francisco

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
If you're a tech tycoon, you apparently can't have too many multimillion-dollar properties.

Jack Dorsey, who runs Twitter and Square, reportedly dropped $21.9 million for a 3,588-square-foot home with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the Sea Cliff neighborhood of San Francisco.

The new purchase, which is adjacent to the current midcentury modern he bought for a cool $10 million in 2012, sits over a near-sheer bluff and offers unrivaled views of San Francisco Bay and the city's famous Bay Bridge, according to Variety.

The new property is two stories, has a detached two-car garage and 0.62 acres of very steep land offering vertigo-inducing views.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's compound in San Francisco provides epic views of the Bay Area.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's compound in San Francisco provides epic views of the Bay Area. (Getty Images)

According to the entertainment publication, Dorsey's combined properties contain more than 7,300 square feet of space with 7 bedrooms on 1.2 acres. A range of trees provide privacy, and the area is known for its wildlife.

The second property's sale closed last year and was the most ever paid for a Sea Cliff home, Variety reported.

Dorsey, who has a net worth of $4.5 billion, also maintains a $4.2 million house in Los Angeles.

