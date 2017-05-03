This is the world's smallest smartphone

As major smartphones get bigger, one new startup believes there's a way forward with smaller devices.

A new device called the Jelly has cropped up on Kickstarter with one goal in mind: to create a "mini-sized phone with full features" that runs on Android Nougat and can deliver Internet connectivity over 4G networks. Most importantly, the handset will also be nicely affordable.

The Jelly comes with a 2.45-inch screen and runs on a 1.1GHz quad-core processor with up to 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The device has dual cameras and support for dual Nano SIM cards for international travel. You can also boost its storage with a Micro SD card slot that can accommodate cards with up to 32GB of storage on them.

According to the team behind the Jelly, the handset can last up to three days on a single charge and can connect to AT&T and T-Mobile's networks in the U.S.

The folks behind Jelly are planning to offer two versions. The first, the Jelly, comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. If you want to pay a little more, you can get the Jelly Pro with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

On the Kickstarter page, the team says that it started designing Jelly in April 2016 and produced the first prototype in February. The company hopes to start shipping the handset in August.

The team explains on the Kickstarter page that it developed the Jelly for those who might already have a big, expensive smartphone like the Galaxy S8 or iPhone 7, but don't necessarily want to bring it with them all the time. In those instances, the Jelly could be their companion.

"Jelly is designed to be small, but for a reason," the team wrote. "Whenever it is unnecessary to take a bulky and expensive phone with you, just put Jelly in the coin pocket."

Yes, Jelly can fit in your jeans' coin pocket.

With 34 days to go, the Jelly team has already exceeded its $30,000 Kickstarter goal and as of this writing, has raised $138,593 from 1,617 backers. If you're interested in supporting the handset, you can donate as little as $5 to the effort and get your name on the company's newsletter.

If you pledge $69 or more to the project, you can get one Jelly. A pledge of $95 or more gets you a Jelly Pro.

When the Jelly handsets hit store shelves this summer, the Jelly will go for $109. The Jelly Pro will set you back $125.