The biggest threat your nail salon has ever seen

Nail salons everywhere may soon face a serious competitor: Nimble, the robot manicurist. The company calls it the world’s first smart home nail salon.

It is a revolutionary device that lets you get a flawless manicure at home without any hassle.

Nimble uses patented pioneering technology to scan, paint and dry your nails with one game-changing device. No more wasting time and money at the nail salon, no more dealing with messy polish or chipped nails.

Nimble nails it every time.

How the manicure robot works

Nimble lets you enjoy flawless manicures in as little as 25 minutes. No appointments needed, no mess, no stress. Just insert the base coat, nail color, and top coat capsules, place your hand in Nimble, press start, and watch as Nimble scans, paints, and dries your nails. Repeat for the other hand, and you'll have a flawless manicure.

How this robot manicurist uses AI and scanning technology

Nimble uses advanced AI and 2D and 3D scanning technology to learn the exact size, shape, and curve of your nails. Then, its smart robotic arm applies the perfect amount of polish (2 or 4 coats, depending on your manicure choice) for a smooth, glossy, and easy manicure every time.

It's also eco-friendly, as it uses biodegradable capsules that minimize waste and reduce environmental impact.

Choose from 30+ hues of color

With Nimble, you can choose from 30+ hues of color that shine and last, and switch up your look whenever you want. Whether you want a classic red, a trendy nude or bold glitter, Nimble has a color for every moment.

How this robot could disrupt the nail care market

Nimble could ultimately disrupt the nail care market as more and more people discover the convenience, quality and affordability of Nimble. Nimble provides the perfect manicure without a salon and gives you the freedom and confidence to express yourself in your own home.

Oh, and for those of you who are asking, does it paint your toes? Not yet, but the makers of Nimble say they are taking it under consideration to add painting toes in the future.

How to get your hands on one of these devices

At the time of publishing, the Nimble device was priced at $599. You can pre-order with a $99 down payment. According to their official website, the shipment date is in March.

When your Nimble arrives, it will come with a free starter kit, which includes three capsules of your choice, a USB charger, and a user manual. Plus, you’ll get access to our exclusive app, where you can browse and order new colors, track your usage, and get tips and tricks from the company's experts.

Kurt's key takeaways

If you’re a nail salon owner, you might be worried about losing your customers to Nimble, and you'd be right to be concerned. This device could be a game changer for people who get their nails done at a traditional nail salon. Just think, no making appointments, no driving to the nail salon, or messy polish, and think of the money you will save over time. It's going to be interesting to see if this "mani robot" takes off and how many people will actually buy one of these devices.

What do you think of Nimble? Would you try it out or stick to the traditional nail salon? How do you feel about using technology to take care of your nails? ? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

