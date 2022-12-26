Expand / Collapse search
TECH
Published

Surprisingly, this app is causing nearly 50% of macOS malware — delete now

Don't think Macs can get malware? Think again

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Studies performed by the team at Elastic Security Labs have shown that only 6.2% of malware apps find their way onto Apple macOS devices.

A PC is still more easily targeted with successful malware attacks, with 54% finding their way into Windows devices. However, Macs are still vulnerable to malware. It turns out, in this case, that nearly 50% of all Mac computers get infected by the same app.

Close-up of Delete key on a computer keyboard, Lafayette, California, February 16, 2022. Photo courtesy Tech Trends. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

What is the app infecting macOS users?

The app reportedly causing all of these issues is MacKeeper. Ironically, MacKeeper is designed to keep Macs safe from malware by offering cleaning, security, privacy, and performance tools. Yikes.  According to the Elastic Security Labs report, 48% of Macs end up being infected with malware from MacKeeper.

Although MacKeeper is designed with good intentions, the fact is that the app can be easily abused by hackers as a vehicle for malware because it has extensive permissions and access to various processes and files. It's likely riskier to have MacKeeper on your device, so you should delete it ASAP if you have it downloaded on your Mac.

Detail of someone typing on the keyboard of an Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer in a cafe, taken on November 18, 2016. 

How to delete MacKeeper from macOS

  • Go to your Finder app
  • Select Applications
  • Search for MacKeeper
  • Make sure This Mac is selected and click the plus sign
  • Select Name to open the dropdown menu
  • Select Other
  • Scroll down to System Files and tick the checkbox
  • Click Name again and select System Files
  • Change 'aren't included' to 'are included'
  • Delete all files in the folder by right-clicking and selecting Move to Trash
  • Empty your trash by right-clicking the Trash icon on the bottom right-hand corner of your screen and selecting Empty Trash

Photo of a man typing on a laptop.

How can I avoid malware on my macOS in the future?

By far, the smartest protection is to install good security protection on all of your devices for the best protection. My top pick is TotalAV (Limited time deal: $19 your first year (80% off). See my expert review of the best antivirus protection by searching ‘Best Antivirus’ at CyberGuy.com.

