Take back your privacy with this new iPhone safety feature

Did you know someone could be using your iPhone to track your precise location without your knowledge or permission? Fortunately, Apple now provides a feature called Safety Check for us to discover and stop these unauthorized trackers.

What’s great about this new tool is that it automatically detects what you have shared, like your location or photos, and with whom and how to immediately disable access and information.

It’s a game-changer when it comes to your safety. It can mean the difference between life and death, especially if someone’s in a domestic abuse situation.

What is Safety Check?

You'll need to have updated your iPhone to the latest iOS 16 software before you'll be able to see the new Safety Check feature. It was created by Apple for users who feel that their personal safety is at risk, whether it be a case of stalking, harassment, or those at risk of domestic abuse or similar situations.

When Safety Check is enabled, it allows users to choose with whom they are sharing their information, restrict Messages and FaceTime to their iPhone, reset system privacy permission for apps, change passcodes, change their Apple ID password, and more.

Where can I find Safety Check on my iPhone?

Go to your Settings app

Scroll down and select Privacy & Security

Scroll down and select Safety Check

What apps use Safety Check when it is enabled?

The following apps will stop sharing information with people whom you have restricted once Safety Check is enabled:

Health

Home

Shared Calendars

Shared Location using Find My

Shared Notes

Shared Photos (including Shared Library and Shared Albums)

When enabled, what information stops being shared with Safety Check?

When Safety Check is enabled, it will remove any data gathered by the following apps, networks, and features:

Bluetooth

Calendars

Camera

Contacts

Files and Folders

Health

Local Network

Location Services

Media and Apple Music

Microphone

Motion & Fitness

Photos

Reminders

Research

Speech Recognition

What features are available in Safety Check?

Safety Check comes with three main features.

1. Emergency Reset

The first feature to take a look at within Safety Check is Emergency Reset. This is available for anyone who wants to immediately reset access for all people and apps, as well as review and reset all settings associated with your Apple ID.

Your location will no longer be shared in Find My

your privacy permissions for all apps will be reset

Messages and FaceTime will be restricted only to your iPhone

2. Manage Sharing & Access

If you only want to restrict sharing with certain people, you can select Manage Sharing & Access. This will allow you to customize which people and apps can access your information.

3. Quick Exit

Finally, in case you need to quickly conceal the information that you're setting up within your Safety Check app, all you have to do is tap the Quick Exit button and it will save any changes you've made and immediately bring you back to the Safety Check homepage. No one will be able to access what changes you've made in the meantime essentially covering up your tracks.

Once you click on Manage Sharing & Access, it will take you to lists of your contacts, apps, and other devices (Mac laptops, iPads, etc.) and you will then be allowed to pick and choose who and what you want to share your information with. All your actions will be saved, and you can always go back into Safety Check later on and change your work.

For more of my Apple tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "Apple" and be sure to sign up for my free newsletter.