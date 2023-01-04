Start your year off by making sure all your devices are up to date

The New Year is a great time to ensure that all your devices are operating on the most up-to-date software and that your privacy is being protected.

With all this in mind, here's a step-by-step guide to help you with these top priorities.

WINDOWS

How to keep your Windows devices up-to-date

Select Start

Click Settings

Click Windows Update

Click Check for Updates.

If a feature update is available for your device, it will appear separately on the Windows update page.

To install it, click Download and install now.

You can also set your Windows to automatically update... But should you?

If you're an individual who never remembers to update your computer, you may choose to set this option. However, sometimes automatic updates don't play nicely with old programs. So if you do decide to set this feature, be sure to back up your devices so you can restore if anything goes wrong.

MAC

How to keep your Mac devices up-to-date

Click The Apple menu

Click System Preferences

Click Software Update.

If a software update is available, it will give you the option to update. You can do this by clicking the Upgrade Now button.

A word of caution: Often new operating systems offer new slicker interfaces and functionality. If you have older programs on your computer, sometimes newer operating systems don't always play nice with older programs. That said, when it comes to installing new operating systems be sure to always back up your computer just in case.

You can also set your Mac to automatically download any relevant updates by... But should you?

If you're an individual who never remembers to update your computer, you may choose to set this option. But as mentioned above, sometimes automatic updates don't play nicely with old programs. So if you do decide to set this feature, be sure to always back up your devices.

How to keep your Mac automatically updated:

Click The Apple menu

Click System Preferences

Click Software Update

In the window you see below, check off Automatically keep my Mac up to date

Click Advanced

Check off all relevant services you wish to enable.

ANDROID

How to make sure your Android phone and tablets are up-to-date:

Please note settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer.

Tap Settings

Near the bottom, tap System

Then, tap System Update

You'll be shown if there are any updates available and will be given the option of whether to update or not.

iOS DEVICES

How to make sure your iPhone and iPads are up-to-date:

Tap on Settings

Tap on General

Tap on Software Update

If an update is available, it will give you the option to download and install

To keep your phone always up to date, you can turn on automatic updates by:

On the Software Update screen mentioned above, click the Automatic Updates row

row Switching on all relevant services you wish to keep updated automatically.

A word of caution: Always back up your phone just in case.

BROWSER UPDATES

After you update your software, it's also a good idea to ensure your web browser is up-to-date to fix any security issues which would help prevent hackers from getting into your computer, crashing programs and getting around your computer’s security systems. While there are many browsers out there, below are a few of the more popular ones.

How to update your Chrome browser

Mac

Open Google Chrome browser

Select About Chrome from the Chrome menu

from the Chrome menu Allow it to scan from a most recent update

Click Relaunch to complete the update

to complete the update Windows

Open Chrome browser

At the top right, click More

Click Help , then About Google Chrome

, then Select Update Google Chrome Note: If you do not see the "Update Google Chrome" button, then your browser is already updated.

Click Relaunch to complete

Android

From your phone or tablet, open the Google Play Store app

Tap the profile icon from the top right

from the top right Select Manage apps & device

Find Chrome located under " Updates available "

located under " " Tap Update.

iPhone & iPad

Launch Apple App Store

Tap Profile from the top right (it looks like you or a shape of a person)

from the top right (it looks like you or a shape of a person) Scroll down to " Available Updates " and search for Chrome

" and search for Chrome If you see Chrome on the list, tap Update

Enter your passcode or Apple ID password if prompted

Chrome will automatically update when finished downloading.

How to update your Safari browser on a Mac

Safari is a built-in App on all Apple products and will automatically update alongside your device's software.

How to update your Microsoft Edge browser

On Windows

Microsoft Edge is programmed to update automatically every time you restart your browser. You can however, update Microsoft Edge manually:

Open the Microsoft Edge browser

Click Settings and More

Click Help and Feedback

Click About Microsoft Edge

Here, it will tell you whether Microsoft Edge is up-to-date or if an update is available. If an update is available:

Click Download and Install

Click Restart

On Mac

At Menu at top, click Microsoft Edge

Then click About Microsoft Edge

Any available updates will be displayed.

Microsoft Edge is also available to download on iPhones, iPads, and Androids. To make sure it is up-to-date, follow the same steps above to update Microsoft Edge as you would to update Chrome on those devices.

Be sure you've installed reliable antivirus software

While most devices come with free antivirus software installed, none of them are as effective at protecting your devices or preventing them from being infected with malware as they could be.

