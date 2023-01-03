Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Apple to raise battery service fees for out-of-warranty devices

Apple's iPhone and other products are affected by the hike

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Apple is increasing out-of-warranty battery service fees this year.

The change is effective on March 1, according to the tech giant's website. 

"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023," Apple wrote on a page headed: "iPhone Battery Service."

"Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14," it said.

An Apple iPhone 13 Pro smartphone in the green color during the sales launch at the Apple Inc. flagship store in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 18, 2022. 

An Apple iPhone 13 Pro smartphone in the green color during the sales launch at the Apple Inc. flagship store in New York, U.S., on Friday, March 18, 2022.  (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In addition, Apple fees are subject to tax and a shipping fee will be added should an iPhone need to be shipped.

Notably, Apple said that other service providers can set their own fees.

An Apple logo is displayed in the window of their Upper West Side store on Dec. 21, 2022, in New York City. 

An Apple logo is displayed in the window of their Upper West Side store on Dec. 21, 2022, in New York City.  ((Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images))

Estimates of iPhone service costs – created using the "Get an Estimate" tool – include $99 for an iPhone 14 regardless of the model, $69 for the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone X and $49 for the iPhone 8 and older generations through the iPhone 5. 

For some MacBook computers and iPads, Apple said that service fees will also increase. 

"Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $30 for all MacBook Air models and by $50 for all MacBook and MacBook Pro models," it said. 

Detail of an Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) laptop computer, taken on August 3, 2022. 

Detail of an Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) laptop computer, taken on August 3, 2022.  ((Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images))

For the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, the iPad Pro 11-inch, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch, the iPad Pro 9.7-inch, the iPad mini and the iPad Air, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20.

There are also estimates for iPads and MacBooks in different models

According to TechCrunch, the change is global, with increases not affecting AppleCare or AppleCare+ subscribers.

