10 inspiring messages for the New Year of 2023, including: 'Be kind to one another'

Speaking the other night on the Fox News Channel, country music star Brantley Gilbert shared a few words of advice and inspiration with others as the New Year gets underway.

"Let's be the best version of ourselves moving forward. And be kind to one another," he said.

"I wouldn't be anywhere else," he also said from Nashville, Tennessee, about the United States of America.

In this same spirit of positivity, of respect and appreciation for personal freedoms, and of the joy and satisfaction that comes from creating fresh starts, Fox News Digital has rounded up some other hopes, dreams, wishes and thoughts for and about the New Year of 2023 from a variety of people.

In addition to Gilbert's above, here are nine other inspirational and worthwhile messages — not just for this moment but for all year long.

(Share your own thoughts as well in the comments section at the bottom of this article.)

Inspiration, encouragement, care and advice for the New Year

From Rev. Franklin Graham, who runs Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association: "'Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights…' (James 1:17) — Happy New Year!"

From country music star John Rich: "No matter how crazy this next 364 days become, remember who is in full control: The Alpha and The Omega, The Beginning and The End, The Creator of everything, our Father, who can never be shaken."

Rich also said, "Enter this year with confidence and peace! He's got the whole world in his hands:)"

From business magnate and investor Elon Musk on Jan. 1, 2023: "Hope you’re having a great day 1 2023! One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring."

From evangelist Alveda C. King: "May 2023 be a year marked by love, peace, and humility guided by our relationships with Jesus!"

From actress, writer and mom Patricia Heaton: "Grief brings deep sorrow. It also makes each day richer."

She also wrote, "I feel all you who experienced the holidays through loss."

Here's her full message with the larger context, as she posted on Twitter.

From commentator and bestselling author David Limbaugh, brother of Rush Limbaugh: "Happy New Year to all of you fellow lovers of the greatest nation ever conceived. We must hang together to recapture its greatness."

He added in his tweet, "As always, thank you so much for your moving expressions of love for Rush. It kind of blows me away how many tweets I still receive about him."

From NASA: "You don't look a day over 4.5 billion years, [Sun]. Happy New Year from the star of the show that makes all this possible. We begin a new orbit around our Sun, 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth."

From musician and singer-songwriter Julian Lennon, a son of departed musician and Beatles great John Lennon: "Happy New Year. Thankful."

From renowned chef and food expert Paula Deen, on her Twitter account: "Cooking and family are the greatest gifts. Love and Best Dishes, y'all!"

