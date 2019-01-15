'Social media morons': Facebook slammed for blocking Mardi Gras cake ad over 'excessive nudity'

A Facebook post promoting a competition for traditional Mardi Gras cakes has fallen foul of the social network’s censors, according to the contest’s bewildered organizers.

King cakes are a traditional bakery treat in New Orleans during Mardi Gras. The doughy dessert bread — often flavored with a ring of cinnamon or stuffed with fillings — generally comes shaped in a ring and is decorated with the New Orleans Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold. A small plastic baby, symbolizing baby Jesus, is traditionally hidden inside the cakes.

King Cake Snob, a website that lets users review and vote for their favorite cakes, says that it was prevented from using the social network’s paid tools to “boost” a recent Facebook post to promote the competition.

FACEBOOK REJECTS ADS FROM RESTAURANTS, HAIR SALONS, BECAUSE THEY'RE TOO 'POLITICAL', REPORT SAYS

“We're back baby! King Cake season is here, and it's time to go vote for your favorite King Cake at KingCakeSnob.com” it wrote, in the Facebook post, which was accompanied by an image of the plastic babies.

The ad’s plastic babies proved to be too risqué for Facebook, according to King Cake Snob. In a notice, Facebook told the website that the ad “isn’t running because it includes an image or video depicting excessive skin or nudity, which includes medical diagrams depicting external organs of reproduction, breasts or butt. This kind of material is sensitive in nature."

“Facebook wants to ban you from looking at a King Cake baby! They denied our ad because of excessive plastic King Cake baby nudity. Who thinks these social media morons need a little Mardi Gras in their lives?” the website added, in a subsequent Facebook post.

FACEBOOK SLAMMED FOR 'CENSORSHIP' OF COUNTRY GROUP'S PATRIOTIC SONG

“The controversy is that Facebook won't allow us to pay to "boost" the post, not us posting organically on our page,” the website explained on Facebook.

King Cake Snob notes that the king cake baby is a longstanding Mardi Gras tradition. In addition to symbolizing baby Jesus, the babies also represent luck and prosperity for the person who finds them in the cake. “Whoever finds the baby is traditionally responsible for purchasing the next king cake,” explains the website, in a statement.

Over 150 bakeries are listed on the King Cake Snob site.

FACEBOOK IS SORRY: TEN TIMES MARK ZUCKERBERG'S SOCIAL NETWORK APOLOGIZED

"We are shocked that Facebook would censor the king cake baby, one of the quintessential traditions of the Mardi Gras culture," said Jay Connaughton, managing partner of Innovative Advertising, which created King Cake Snob, in a statement. "Obviously the folks at Facebook have never tasted the sweet deliciousness of a traditional or filled king cake. If they had, they would understand the deep passion that runs in Louisiana for king cakes of all varieties, and the little babies that live inside them."

"The king cake babies depicted in the King Cake Snob image are naked, but not graphic in nature,” he added. “On the contrary, the babies are a representation of the tradition, decadence and obsession our culture has for king cakes and Mardi Gras."

Fox News has reached out to Facebook and King Cake Snob with a request for comment on this story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, the social network was slammed by the Wes Cook band after it prevented the country group from using Facebook’s paid tools to promote its song "I Stand for the Flag." Facebook subsequently said that it had made an error.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers