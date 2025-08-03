World's thinnest AI glasses feature built-in AI assistant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brilliant Labs has just raised the bar for wearable technology. Their new product, Halo, is the world's thinnest open-source AI glasses, yet it packs more intelligence and capability than any other smartglasses that have come before it. Designed to look and feel like a normal pair of glasses, Halo reimagines what's possible when cutting-edge AI meets sleek design.

Unlike bulky smartglasses from other brands, Halo feels natural on your face, weighing just over 40 grams. But inside that slim frame lies an AI powerhouse, equipped with a full-color display, advanced sensors, bone conduction speakers, and an assistant that listens, sees, remembers and even builds apps for you.

How Halo's built-in AI assistant enhances daily life

At the core of Halo is Noa, an open-source AI assistant built for true real-time conversation. Noa can see and hear what's happening around you, and it responds like a real human assistant in a natural, very conversational way. Whether you're walking through a busy city or trying to recall a name, Noa listens and delivers useful insights on the spot.

Narrative memory turns Halo into a personal AI journal

Imagine never forgetting a face, a meeting or a meaningful moment again. Halo's Narrative system creates an agentic memory, like an AI journal of your life. It uses Halo's sensors to capture your daily experiences and organize them into a private, context-aware memory system. This allows Noa to understand your habits, routines and people you meet, helping you recall the details, whether 5 minutes or 5 years after they happen.

Brilliant Labs CEO Bobak Tavangar tells Cyberguy, "Memory is a foundational pillar of the human experience, and with Halo's memory enhancement feature, we are incredibly excited to augment how we learn, create, and connect with each other."

Create AI apps instantly with voice commands

One of Halo's most impressive features is Vibe Mode, which lets you build custom AI apps using only your voice. Just tell Noa what you want, and it creates an application right before your eyes. No coding required. With this feature, anyone can jump in and create or customize tools that work perfectly just for them.

Halo AI glasses deliver all-day battery in a slim design

Despite its slim build, Halo delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. It runs on the ultra-efficient B1 chip from Alif Semiconductor, optimized for edge AI and low power consumption. Halo also supports Lua programming on Zephyr OS, making development quick and accessible.

With a full suite of sensors, a microphone, an optical camera, an IMU and speakers, Halo is a full-fledged AI device that can handle everything from live translation to ambient context recognition.

Privacy-first AI glasses put you in control

With Halo, Brilliant Labs has built protections into every layer of the AI glasses. Noa converts all inputs, visual and audio, into secure, irreversible mathematical representations. No rich media, including audio, video or images, is stored. Nothing is sent to third parties.

You're in full control with voice-activated commands to mute, sleep or shut down. And unlike other AI glasses, Halo doesn't trade intelligence for intrusion. It gives you all the smarts without watching you behind your back.

How to buy the world's thinnest AI glasses

Halo is available for $299 USD in matte black at Brilliant Labs, with global shipping starting in late November 2025. You can also purchase prescription lenses, including options for astigmatism, through a partnership with SmartBuyGlasses.com. Halo will launch in limited quantities. You can log onto Halo’s website at https://brilliant.xyz to learn more.

What this means for you

Imagine a future where glasses do more than improve your vision. They help you remember important details, stay organized and reduce mental clutter. AI-powered wearables can capture conversations and reminders, making forgetfulness a thing of the past.

These devices might also translate languages, provide helpful information as you explore, and simplify your daily routines without distractions.

Over time, this technology could support people with memory challenges by offering gentle prompts. As it grows smarter, wearable AI will adapt to your habits and help you focus on living in the moment rather than remembering every detail.

Kurt's key takeaways

Halo goes beyond being the world's thinnest AI glasses. It offers a fresh take on how humans and AI can work together. Powered by open-source technology and built with privacy at the core, Halo is designed to support you on your terms. With Noa as your assistant, you can remember details, understand your environment and respond in real time. Whether you're focused on work, creativity or everyday tasks, Halo helps you stay connected without giving up control.

