Scrub Facebook, best weather apps and more: Tech Q&A

Is the Apple Watch ECG accurate?

Q: Can you trust the Apple Watch ECG readings? I am concerned about my heart. My dad had a heart attack at my age!

A: You are wise to question a wristwatch that can accurately measure your cardio data. This is your heart we’re talking about – an essential organ in your body. The ECG is a brand-new Apple Watch 4 feature and only has “FDA clearance,” which is different from FDA approval. So obviously the ECG in your watch doesn’t compare to the one in a hospital. But can you still trust it? Listen to my 60-second take on the Apple Watch 4 ECG reliability.

Clean Up Past Facebook Posts

Q: I am looking for a new job and don’t want potential employers to see anything bad on my Facebook account. How can I come across squeaky clean and not the party animal that I am?

A: Wasn’t it fun to post that funny picture of you and your friends dressed in lederhosen knocking back giant glasses of beer at Oktoberfest? One thoughtless rant from years ago could come back to haunt you. Your Facebook wall is a minefield of social liability, and every photo, GIF, and comment can be scrutinized for evidence of your moral failings. So how do you dig up those virtual indiscretions? Use this free download to clean up your social media profile.

Better Weather Apps

Q: My daughter just got her learner’s permit. With winter here, I want to know up-to-the-minute driving conditions. Any recommendations?

A: Lots of people are content with the weather feature they have on their phones, or just looking up the forecast on Google. They live in consistent climates, where it’s cold in the winter, it always rains at 2 p.m., or it’s dry all year, so there’s no urgent reason to check weather patterns. For those of us who prefer to know the exact temperature, the precise hours of precipitation, and the expected humidity of our location, there are many weather apps competing to be the most accurate meteorological oracle. Only a handful really stand out. I put together this list of the best weather apps.

See the Menu in Dark Restaurants

Q: Is there an app that will help me read the menu in dark restaurants? I use the flashlight, but the menu fonts are always so small.

A: I have a pet peeve about restaurants that are so dark you can’t even see the people you’re having dinner with; there’s a difference between “romantic” and “cavernous” lighting. As someone who has sight issues, I am especially sensitive to environments that are hard on the eyes. But to answer your question, you don’t necessarily need an app; if you have an iPhone, one simple feature will transform you from a squinting customer to Sherlock Holmes. Use this tip to turn your phone into a magnifying glass.

End Robocalls Now

Q: Make the robocalls stop! There must be a way! Help!

A: Compared to robocalls, the telemarketers of yore are almost quaint. Worse yet, robocalls may be con-men in disguise, who farm for personal information (or record your voice) to steal your identity. Whether they're annoying or malevolent, there’s never a reason you should have to field another robocall again in your life. So how do you terminate them forever? Use these awesome apps that block unwanted robocalls.

What digital lifestyle questions do you have? Call Kim’s national radio show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen or watch to the Kim Komando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer. Or tap or click here for Kim's free podcasts.

Copyright 2018, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.