Scammers are using DocuSign emails to push Apple Pay fraud

Phishing scams are getting smarter, and one of the latest tricks involves fake DocuSign emails that appear to show charges from major companies like Apple. At first glance, these fraud messages look convincing, often including a receipt, order ID and even a support number. But instead of connecting you to Apple or another legitimate service, that number links you directly to scammers.

All about the DocuSign & Apple Pay fraud

These phishing emails pretend to be billing receipts for recent Apple Pay purchases. They typically claim that a subscription has been charged to your account and prompt you to call a phone number if you do not recognize the charge.

The emails often use well-known brands such as Apple, Netflix, Expedia, or even lawn service companies to make them seem credible. Some also include a "DocuSign" link with a security code, creating the illusion that you need to access a file to confirm the transaction.

In reality, neither Apple nor these other companies sends billing receipts through DocuSign. That detail alone is a red flag. Another telltale sign is the sender's address. It may contain odd characters, such as a Cyrillic "B" replacing the "B" in "Billing," which helps scammers bypass spam filters.

How the DocuSign scam works

The scam aims to catch you off guard and pressure you into acting fast. The email claims your Apple Pay account has been charged for a subscription or purchase. It includes an order ID, a charge amount, and a DocuSign link that supposedly holds a receipt or confirmation file. To make it look even more convincing, some versions add a security code to "unlock" the document.

The message also lists a phone number and urges you to call if the charge was not authorized. That number is the core of the scam. Instead of reaching Apple, Netflix or whichever company the email pretends to represent, you end up speaking with a scammer posing as a support agent.

Once you're on the call, the scammer tries to convince you that your account has been compromised or that the payment must be reversed right away. From there, the tactics vary. They might ask for your Apple ID, banking details, or card numbers. They may pressure you to download remote access software so they can "fix" the issue on your device. In some cases, they demand payment for fake account protection or reversal fees.

The end goal is always the same: gain enough access to lock you out of your accounts, steal sensitive data, or initiate fraudulent transactions. What makes these scams dangerous is how they combine multiple red flags in one message: a realistic-looking receipt, official logos, a DocuSign link, urgent language, and a phone number that appears to be the quickest way to resolve the issue.

5 ways to stay safe from the DocuSign scam

Scammers rely on people reacting quickly without questioning the details. The good news is that there are simple steps you can take to protect yourself. Here are five practical ways to stay safe.

1) Inspect the sender address carefully

Scammers often use email addresses that look close to official ones but contain subtle differences, such as extra letters or swapped characters. If the email does not come from an official domain like @apple.com, it is not legitimate.

2) Know how companies send receipts

Apple, Netflix, and other major services do not send billing statements through DocuSign. If a receipt shows up in this format, you can safely assume it is a scam. Real receipts always come directly from the service provider itself.

3) Watch out for phishing links and use strong antivirus software

Be cautious with any links in suspicious emails. Scammers often mask harmful links behind text that looks legitimate, such as "View Document" or "Review Payment." Hover over the link without clicking to see the real web address. If it does not match the official company domain, do not click.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

4) Double-check your transaction history

Instead of trusting the email, confirm whether a charge actually exists. Apple users can review purchases directly from the Settings app under their Apple ID. If nothing shows up, the receipt is fake. Other services have similar ways to check history.

5) Delete personal data from the internet

The less information scammers can find about you online, the harder it is for them to craft convincing attacks. Consider removing old accounts you no longer use, limit the personal details you share publicly on social media, and use data removal services when possible. This reduces the risk of your name, email, or phone number being targeted in scams like this.

The less information scammers can find about you online, the harder it is for them to craft convincing attacks. Consider removing old accounts you no longer use, limit the personal details you share publicly on social media, and use data removal services when possible. This reduces the risk of your name, email, or phone number being targeted in scams like this.

Kurt's key takeaway

Phishing scams are constantly evolving, and the DocuSign Apple Pay ruse is just one of many. The best defense is a healthy dose of skepticism. If something feels off, stop, double-check, and confirm directly through official channels. Scammers rely on panic and quick reactions. By slowing down and verifying details, you can protect yourself from falling into their trap.

Should email providers step up their filters so fewer of these messages slip through? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

