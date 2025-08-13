Don’t fall for this bank phishing scam trick

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

That bank email in your inbox might look legitimate, but it could be a dangerous scam designed to steal your personal information. We recently received one ourselves, and it's alarmingly convincing. It warns of an unrecognized device trying to sign in and urges you to "verify your activity" via a provided link. While it appears helpful, this email is anything but safe.

In reality, it's part of a growing wave of phishing attacks that mimic trusted companies like Chase. These emails are loaded with deceptive links that lead to malware infections, and the consequences can be severe.

HOW FAKE MICROSOFT ALERTS TRICK YOU INTO PHISHING SCAMS

How the bank phishing scam email works

This scam starts with what looks like a typical security alert from Chase or another bank. The email claims someone tried to log in from an unknown device. To "protect" your account, it asks you to confirm your identity by clicking a link.

What happens next is where things take a dark turn

Clicking the link launches a fake webpage designed to distract you while a hidden file quietly runs in the background. This file is often an HTA file, a type of HTML application commonly used to deliver malware. It then drops a DLL file onto your computer, essentially a backdoor that opens your system to hackers.

From there, the malware uses a technique called Reflective DLL Injection to inject malicious code directly into your browser's memory. This allows attackers to:

Monitor your keystrokes

Steal login credentials and credit card numbers

Gain access to your accounts

Create long-term backdoors on your system

This scam isn't just trying to scare you; it's designed to take full control.

Signs you're looking at a bank phishing scam email

Scammers rely on urgency and fear to prompt you into quick action. Here's how to recognize a phishing attempt like this:

Check the sender's email address: Hover over the sender's name to see the actual email address. In our case, "JP Morgan" was linked to a Gmail address, a clear red flag. Legitimate companies don't use personal email services like Gmail or Yahoo for official communication.

Unusual language or grammar: Scammers often use awkward phrasing or capitalization errors like "Security access your accounts."

Scammers often use awkward phrasing or capitalization errors like "Security access your accounts." Generic greetings: Real banks usually use your name. Scams often begin with "Dear Customer."

Real banks usually use your name. Scams often begin with "Dear Customer." Suspicious links: Hover over any link to see the actual URL. If it looks off, don't click.

Hover over any link to see the actual URL. If it looks off, don't click. Unexpected requests: If the email urges immediate action, especially involving account access, take a step back.

Tips to stay safe from bank phishing scam emails

You don't need to be a tech expert to avoid falling for phishing scams. A few simple habits can go a long way in protecting your identity, finances and devices. Here are some essential steps anyone can follow:

1. Avoid clicking suspicious links and use strong antivirus software

Never click on links in unsolicited emails. Instead, type the official website URL into your browser or use the company's verified app. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com/LockUpYourTech

2. Use two-factor authentication (2FA)

Enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication on all sensitive accounts. This adds an extra layer of security, making it harder for hackers to break in.

3. Use a personal data removal service

These services help you remove your personal information from data broker sites that scammers may use to craft convincing phishing attacks. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com/Delete



Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com/FreeScan

4. Strengthen passwords with a password manager

A trusted password manager helps you create strong, unique passwords for every site and stores them securely so you don't have to remember them all.

Get more details about my best expert-reviewed Password Managers of 2025 here at Cyberguy.com/Passwords

5. Keep your software updated

Regularly update your operating system, browser and all apps to close security gaps that hackers often exploit. Many phishing attacks rely on outdated software to launch malware, so turning on automatic updates is one of the easiest ways to stay protected.

6. Pause and verify urgency

If an email pushes urgency, like a locked account or an unfamiliar login, slow down. Contact the company directly using a number or email from its official website.

7. Review email senders carefully

Always hover over the sender's name to check the actual email address. If it ends in something like @gmail.com and claims to be from a major bank, it's likely fake.

Kurt's key takeaways

Phishing scams like this Chase bank email are getting harder to spot. They look professional, include real logos and mimic the tone of official messages. But with a few safety habits, you can protect yourself from even the most convincing attempts.

Would you click the link without thinking, or would you pause and investigate? Let us know how you handle suspicious emails and whether you've seen scams like this in your inbox lately by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

