Samsung to release $2G foldable phone after months of problems

After months of issues, including the screen cracking, Samsung said it would finally release its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.

The South Korea-based tech conglomerate said the Fold, which starts at $1,980, would be released in stores in September after being delayed several months.

"Samsung is conducting final product tests to make Galaxy Fold available to consumers starting from September in select markets," Samsung said in a statement. "Availability details will be shared as we get closer to the launch."

A number of tech reviewers who received the Galaxy Fold in April reported that their devices were breaking. Reporters from news outlets including Bloomberg and The Verge took to Twitter to share photos of the busted phones.

In the statement, Samsung said it had fully evaluated the design and made the improvements to prevent the phone from breaking, including:

Extending the top protective layer of display past the bezel to make it obvious it is part of the display.

Added reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles.

Strengthening the top and bottom of the hinge area with protection caps.

Additional metal layers underneath the display to reinforce protection.

Reducing the space between the hinge and body of the phone.

Samsung's newest high-end phone, likely to be called the Galaxy Note 10, is slated to be revealed next month at an event in Brooklyn.

