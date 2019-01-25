Ronda Rousey gets animated in 'Mortal Kombat 11'

Ronda Rousey is probably the best-known female mixed martial artist in the world, and she's also translated that fame into a thriving wrestling career in the W.W.E., and appeared in several films and T.V. shows. But now she's bringing that muscle to the gaming world, trading in her real-life mortal combat for the video game version.

Rousey is taking on gaming as a voice actor for "Mortal Kombat 11." She'll play Sonya Blade in the newest edition of the long running, massively popular video game. Sonya is a special agent and master martial artist; and as one of the original 7 "Mortal Kombat" characters, she's also one of the most iconic in gaming history. In the newest edition of the game, Sonya returns as the general of the Earthrealm Special Forces, fighting primarily with special gadgets, military tech, and her trademark shockwave gauntlets.

Rousey says she's revved up for the project. She's a known gamer and a huge fan of the "Mortal Kombat" series, calling Sonya Blade the first "kick-ass" female character she encountered as a child. She even says she's tried to emulate Blade's unapologetic, take-no-prisoners attitude throughout her fighting career. She's also apparently big into "World Of Warcraft," and claims she's spent thousands of dollars on the game. Rousey has also spoken at length about her love for all things Pokemon, saying her favorite character is the cat-like alien monster "Mew."

Mortal Kombat 11 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One on April 23rd. It's expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year in the gaming world, so if you want to start playing on day one, get your pre-order in now!