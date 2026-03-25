Roblox is changing online safety with AI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you've ever wondered how platforms keep up with millions of users at once, this is where things get real. Roblox has over 144 million daily users. That scale creates a massive challenge. Harmful content does not always show up in obvious ways. Sometimes, it is the combination of things that creates the problem. Now, the company is rolling out a new system designed to catch exactly that. But first, it helps to understand what Roblox actually is.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter

MEXICAN ILLEGAL ALIEN ALLEGEDLY USED ROBLOX CURRENCY TO SOLICIT EXPLICIT CONTENT FROM KIDS UNDER 10





What is Roblox

Roblox is an online platform where people can create, share and play games built by other users. Instead of being a single game, it is a massive ecosystem of user-generated experiences that range from simple obstacle courses to complex virtual worlds.

What makes Roblox different is how much control users have. Players are not just consuming content. They are constantly creating it in real time through avatars, text and interactive environments. That constant creation is exactly what makes moderation more complex.

A smarter way to spot harmful content

Most moderation tools look at one thing at a time. A message. An image. An avatar. That approach can miss the bigger picture. Speaking exclusively with CyberGuy, Matt Kaufman, Roblox's Chief Safety Officer, explained the shift clearly:

"We already moderate all of the objects in a virtual world, but how they come together and interact has long been a challenge. Our new real-time multimodal moderation system looks at an entire scene simultaneously from the user's point of view - including 3D objects, avatars, and text - capturing all of these elements together in a specific moment to assess whether the combination of content types breaks our rules."

This is called multimodal moderation. Instead of analyzing pieces in isolation, it looks at everything together in real time.

Why older systems were missing the problem

Here is the issue platforms have faced for years. Something can look harmless on its own. But when combined with other elements, it can become harmful or violate rules.

Kaufman puts it this way: "Traditional AI moderation systems, which moderate one object at a time, can lack context and miss combinations that could be problematic in ways that the individual items are not. This model understands the relationship between different objects and how they come together to catch nuanced violations that standard filters may miss."

That missing context is exactly what bad actors have been exploiting.

What this new AI actually catches

This system focuses on scenarios that previously slipped through. Think about games where users can draw freely or customize avatars. A drawing alone might seem fine. An avatar alone might seem fine. But together, they could create something inappropriate.

Kaufman explains how the system handles that: "The system can detect combinations of objects that may violate our Community Standards. For example, some games allow free-form drawing. This real-time multimodal moderation system would look at the drawing, avatar, and 3D setting together and assess it holistically, in order to catch and shut down servers with violating content."

Right now, the rollout is already targeting problematic avatars and inappropriate drawings.

LOUISIANA SUES ONLINE GAMING PLATFORM ROBLOX FOR ALLEGEDLY ENABLING CHILD PREDATORS





The scale is bigger than you think

This is not a small tweak. It is operating at a massive scale. Roblox says it is already shutting down about 5,000 servers per day for violations.

Kaufman says that reflects the reality of the platform: "With 144 million users connecting and creating on Roblox every single day, our safety systems must be as agile and dynamic as our creators themselves."

He also adds an important reality check: "No system is foolproof against bad actors, so we are committed to doing our best to stay ahead of those attempting to bypass safety protocols, and we are working to scale this new multimodal system to capture and monitor 100% of playtime."

What changes for everyday Roblox users

If you or your kids use Roblox, this system will likely work in the background without you noticing. But it changes how quickly harmful behavior gets stopped.

"When problematic behavior repeatedly occurs in a single game instance, this new system is designed to automatically detect and shut down those specific servers in real time, greatly reducing the number of users who might be exposed to that behavior."

That last part matters. Instead of shutting down an entire game, it targets only the problem.

"By targeting only the violating server rather than the entire experience, we can help prevent violations from reaching more users while allowing well-intentioned players to continue their sessions uninterrupted."

What this means for parents

For parents, this is a big shift toward proactive safety. Instead of waiting for reports, the system acts in real time.

Kaufman explains: "We want parents to know that we aren't just reacting to reports - we are proactively building some of the most sophisticated AI moderation systems in the world to help protect their children in real time."

There is also an important layer of protection during gameplay: "We can now evaluate a combination of problematic text, 3D drawings, or avatar movements in real-time and shut down that specific server immediately - often before a child ever encounters it."

Still, Roblox stresses that technology alone is not enough. "No system is perfect, and we encourage parents to talk to their children about online safety."

Ways parents can help keep kids safe

Even with advanced AI moderation, a few simple steps can help you stay one step ahead and keep your child safer online.

1) Talk about what your child is doing online

Ask what games they play and who they interact with so you stay involved.

2) Encourage reporting anything that feels off

Remind your child to report behavior that seems inappropriate or uncomfortable.

3) Check privacy and safety settings together

Review account settings to limit who can chat or interact with your child.

4) Set clear boundaries for gameplay

Agree on rules around screen time and which types of experiences are allowed.

ROBLOX CEO RESPONDS TO SCRUTINY OVER CHILD SAFETY: ESTABLISHING THE 'GOLD STANDARD' FOR SAFETY





How Roblox avoids false positives

One concern with any AI system is getting it wrong. Roblox says it is actively working to improve accuracy over time.

"We have a continuous evaluation loop set up to measure false positives from the multimodal moderation system, and we are training the system with that feedback to help it catch those types of examples in the future."

User feedback also plays a role. "Our creators and users are often the ones to spot new trends emerging... This type of reporting is the most effective way for users to help protect the community."

AI plus human oversight still matters

Even with automation, humans are still involved."We already use a combination of AI and a team of safety experts to review content uploaded to the platform before it is ever shown to users."

The new system adds another layer, not a replacement. "This real-time multimodal moderation system is an additional layer and is fully automated in its evaluation of the entire scene."

What about privacy and fairness?

Any system this powerful raises questions about privacy and overreach. Roblox says it is limiting how data is used: "Our systems and processes are designed so that data collected for safety is used only for safety purposes."

On fairness, the company points to ongoing training and transparency: "We are focused on ensuring our safety systems are both highly effective and fair."

They are also giving creators more visibility: "We have introduced a new chart in the creator dashboard that allows developers to see exactly how many of their game's servers have been shut down."

Where this is heading next

This system is just getting started. One future focus is detecting recreations of real-world events that may cross the line.

Kaufman explains why context matters here: "Standard filters might see a specific building or a line of text in isolation and not recognize a violation. However, real-time multimodal moderation can understand the relationship between an environment, the way avatars are interacting within it, and the accompanying chat."

There is also a push to go beyond shutting down servers: "We're working on ways to identify specific bad actors so we can remove them without disrupting the experience for the vast majority of our well-intentioned players."

Kurt's key takeaways

This is a major shift in how online platforms approach safety. Instead of reacting after something goes wrong, Roblox is trying to stop harmful behavior before most users ever see it. That is a big promise, especially at this scale. At the same time, it highlights a deeper question about the future of online spaces. As AI becomes more involved in moderating behavior, the balance between safety, fairness and freedom will only get more complicated.

So here is the question worth thinking about: If AI is now deciding what crosses the line in real time, how much control are we comfortable handing over to it? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts, and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide - free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter

Copyright 2026 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.