Power on the move: Is pilot program the future of EV charging?

Driving an electric vehicle could soon mean charging as you go. A new wireless charging pilot in France is showing how coils built into the road can transfer more than 300 kilowatts of power to moving EVs. This breakthrough could make long trips possible without stopping at a charging station.

The road that powers your vehicle

The technology comes from Electreon Wireless, working with Vinci Construction, Gustave Eiffel University and Hutchinson. Together, they've installed about a one-mile stretch of road near Paris that can transfer energy to EVs in motion.

So far, the system has powered a truck, van, car and bus — all equipped with special pickup coils. Early tests show the system can deliver peak power over 300 kW and more than 200 kW under steady conditions. That's strong enough to keep large cargo trucks rolling for miles without a pit stop.

Charging ahead: Why it matters

If widely adopted, dynamic wireless charging could change how America powers transportation. Heavy-duty trucks could use smaller, cheaper batteries. Delivery vehicles and buses could stay on the road longer with less downtime.

For drivers, it could mean never having to worry about range anxiety again. Instead of hunting for the nearest charger, the highway itself could be your power source.

The roadblocks ahead

The big questions now are about cost and control. Who pays to install these power roads? How much will it cost to use them? Public-private partnerships may hold the key, but until those details are ironed out, large-scale rollout remains a challenge.

Still, with global momentum building, it's only a matter of time before dynamic wireless charging becomes part of everyday driving.

What this means for you

This innovation is not limited to Europe. In Detroit, Michigan, a public road on 14th Street already uses embedded charging coils that can send power to EVs as they move. In Indiana, Purdue University and the Indiana Department of Transportation are building a quarter-mile highway section designed to charge electric vehicles, including heavy trucks, while they travel.

For drivers, this technology could make owning an EV easier and more practical. Your vehicle could recharge during normal trips without the need to stop, plug in or wait. That level of convenience could help expand EV adoption across the United States, lowering emissions and fuel costs for millions.

Kurt's key takeaways

Wireless charging roads are moving from concept to construction and showing real promise for a new era of electric travel. The idea that vehicles could charge while driving has the potential to transform how we move goods, commute and use energy. There are still big questions about who will fund widespread installation and how well the system will perform under real traffic and weather conditions. The technology is advancing fast, but scaling it will take time, collaboration and investment. If these challenges can be overcome, dynamic wireless charging could redefine the way we think about mobility and sustainability.

Do you think this is really a viable way to power the future of transportation? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

