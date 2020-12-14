Pfizer protects COVID-19 vaccine with high-tech shipping

Pfizer has tapped into technology to anticipate and deal with any shipping problems that might arise while distributing its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company came under scrutiny due to the incredible demands on maintaining its vaccine: the vaccine must be stored at temperatures of minus 70 degrees Celsius or below, and breaking the cold chain could render the vaccine useless.

To handle this issue – and others that might arise during transportation – Pfizer has specially designed temperature-controlled thermal shippers using dry ice to maintain that temperature.

Additionally, the containers will utilize GPS-enabled thermal sensors with control towers to track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment.

“These GPS-enabled devices will allow Pfizer to proactively prevent unwanted deviations and act before they happen,” Pfizer writes in its distribution fact-sheet.

The cold containers can be reused for up to 30 days for storage, as long as dry ice is refilled every five days.