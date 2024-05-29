A pedal-electric hybrid that's half bike, half car

If you’ve ever had to fight city traffic and, let's be honest, who hasn't, then you’ll love this new vehicle. Picture yourself zipping through the streets, dodging those bumper-to-bumper blues and the headache of finding a parking spot.

Now, imagine a ride that’s as zippy as a bike but with the comfort of a car, and guess what? It’s all green, too. That’s the Hopper for you — it’s like the cool hybrid of getting around town that’s about to flip the script on urban travel.

What’s the Hopper?

Born from a 2020 concept by the innovative minds at Hamburg-based startup Hopper Mobility, the Hopper is a semi-enclosed three-wheeler that is turning heads in Germany. It’s not just any ebike; it’s a sleek, car-like machine that offers protection from the elements while keeping you active.

Why the buzz?

Legally, the Hopper is an ebike, which means it can dodge traffic by cruising in bike lanes. But don’t be fooled — it can hold its own on the road, too. The Hopper’s pedal power is boosted by a 250-watt rear hub motor, propelling it to speeds of up to 16 mph. And with a 30-Ah/48V/1,440-Wh lithium-iron-phosphate battery, you’re looking at a range of 40 miles per charge. Need more? Slap on the optional solar panel for an extra boost.

Tech-savvy and eco-friendly

Ditching the traditional chain drive, the Hopper uses a pedal-by-wire system, where your pedaling generates electricity that powers the motor. It’s a smooth, maintenance-free ride that’s kind to the planet.

Customize your ride

Whether you’re carrying a friend or hauling cargo, the Hopper has you covered. Choose the Passenger model for a cozy second seat or the Cargo model with a 300-liter lockable compartment. Despite its lightweight frame of 265 lbs., it can handle a hefty 353 lbs. of passengers or payload.

Loaded with features

The Hopper features a full lighting system, a touchscreen control center on the steering wheel, a windshield defogger, a security system and even USB ports for your gadgets. And soon, you’ll be able to seal off the sides for those extra chilly days.

Is the Hopper safe?

The Hopper is designed with safety in mind, offering many safety features that make it reliable on the road. Its semi-enclosed structure provides a layer of protection from the elements and road hazards while still keeping the ride enjoyable and active.

The Hopper’s design includes a large windscreen and a roof, ensuring visibility and shelter. Its compact dimensions allow for easy maneuvering through traffic, reducing the risk of accidents. The vehicle’s stability is enhanced by its tadpole trike configuration, with two 20-inch bicycle tires at the front and a 10-inch scooter tire at the rear, offering a balanced and secure ride.

Moreover, the Hopper’s pedal-by-wire system eliminates the need for a traditional chain drive, reducing maintenance concerns and potential mechanical failures. The full lighting system ensures you’re seen on the road, and the touchscreen control center keeps all your navigation and vehicle controls within easy reach, minimizing distractions.

Now available for preorder

With about 30 prototypes already cruising German streets, the Hopper has benefited from real-world feedback, shaping the First Edition, which is now available for preorder at $14,677. As production ramps up later this year, keep an eye out — this urban vehicle might just be the future of city commuting.

While the company's current focus is on German streets, it has its sights set on a broader horizon, actively exploring opportunities to bring the Hopper to customers around the globe. So, if you dream of a future where city travel is smarter and sleeker, keep the Hopper on your radar.

Kurt's key takeaways

This innovative three-wheeler combines the convenience of a bike with the comfort and protection of a car. And let's not forget, it's an eco-friendly ride to boot. While it may turn some heads with its unique design, the Hopper could very well be a glimpse into the future of city commuting. With real-world testing already underway in Germany, the Hopper is more than just a concept — it's a vehicle you can actually pre-order now. And who knows, if its creators have their way, we may see these zippy little numbers cruising down city streets all over the world before too long.

Do you think Hopper’s safety features are enough for you to feel safe driving or riding in one? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

