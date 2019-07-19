Orlando cancels Amazon's controversial facial recognition pilot program after technical glitches

A pilot of Amazon's facial recognition program is coming to an end in Orlando after being plagued by technical issues, bandwidth problems and criticism of the controversial face-scanning technology.

Amazon's Rekognition, which is designed to automatically identify and track suspects in real time, was being used with four cameras at the city's police headquarters, according to Orlando Weekly.

"At this time, the city was not able to dedicate the resources to the pilot to enable us to make any noticeable progress toward completing the needed configuration and testing," Orlando's Chief Administrative Office said in a memo to the city council, the publication reports, adding that the city has "no immediate plans regarding future pilots to explore this type of facial recognition technology."

The American Civil Liberties Union, which first shined a spotlight on the pilot program over a year ago, prompting a backlash from technologists and others who say the program is biased against black people and some U.S. lawmakers, praised the city's decision in a statement to Fox News.

APOLLO 11: GOOGLE CREATES GIGANTIC MOONLIGHT PORTRAIT TO HONOR EPIC MISSION

APOLLO 11: TRANQUILITY BASE SHOULD GET SPECIAL HERITAGE STATUS

"Congratulations to the Orlando Police Department for finally figuring out what we long warned – Amazon’s surveillance technology doesn’t work and is a threat to our privacy and civil liberties," said Matt Cagle, a technology and civil liberties attorney with ACLU of Northern California. "This failed pilot program demonstrates precisely why surveillance decisions should be made by the public through their elected leaders, and not by corporations secretly lobbying police officials to deploy dangerous systems against the public."

The news comes amid increasing scrutiny of all forms of technology, and the decision by three U.S. cities to approve facial recognition bans: Oakland, Calif., San Francisco, Calif. and Somerville, Mass.

However, Florida currently has not state laws governing the use of facial recognition technology, according to Orlando Weekly.

Orlando's chief information officer, Rosa Akhtarkhavari, told the newspaper that bandwidth issues prevented city staffers from using Amazon's powerful software in conjunction with any more than one camera — and things didn't always work as expected.

YOUTUBE STAR'S DEATH PROMPTS AMAZON TO PUSH FOR E-SCOOTER SAFETY WARNINGS

The city's surveillance cameras lacked the right video resolution to get clear images of the group of officers volunteering as subjects, and video feeds would randomly disconnect whenever officials could get a stream running with the software, Orlando Weekly reports.

The pilot lasted 15 months and Amazon sent teams to Orlando at no cost to the city, the Florida news outlet reports.

Orlando Weekly also reports that Rekognition "relies on the so-called MegaFace dataset of nearly 5 million face photos and two other datasets that Amazon shrouds as proprietary."

NO MORE INSTAGRAM LIKES? TECH GIANT HIDING 'LIKE' COUNTS TO MAKE NETWORK LESS PRESSURIZED

Fox News reached out to Amazon for comment on this story.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP