NYC's Fleet Week goes virtual to stay safe from coronavirus

Fleet Week, a Memorial Day weekend tradition in New York City, is hosting its first fully virtual event this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard have been hosting a series of online commemorative events for the public, such as morning colors aboard Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, a highlight reel of Memorial Day parades in New York City, a performance of “Taps” and other commemorations.

Fleet Week, a time when active military ships dock in the city for a week, typically has included activities such as guided tours of the ships or a military flyover.

This year, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum hosted a virtual Memorial Day ceremony that included the singing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" and a ceremonial wreath-laying.

"We owe a debt that can never be repaid to all who have given their lives in defense of our nation," said Rear Admiral Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. "We should all take a moment to reflect on the freedoms and many blessings we enjoy because of true American heroes who paid the ultimate price to secure our country's independence, freedom and liberties.”

"At this moment, we face a different enemy, a pandemic a health crisis that make this Memorial Day all the more poignant," Adm. Karl L. Schultz, the 26th commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, said. "For the small sacrifices we make today serve as a solemn reminder of the ultimate sacrifice of soldier, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard had to make to defend our nation."

Up-to-date information on all Fleet Week New York events can be found at FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and FleetWeekNYC on Instagram.

All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at FleetWeekNewYork.com.