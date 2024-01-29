Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Digital Originals

North Korea now using AI in nuclear program: report

North Korea developing military tech with AI capabilities creates dangerous threat: report

Megan Myers By Megan Myers Fox News
Published
close
AI gives birth to AI: Scientists say tech can now replicate without humans Video

AI gives birth to AI: Scientists say tech can now replicate without humans

A group of scientists from across the U.S. claim to have created the first artificial intelligence capable of generating AI without human supervision.

North Korea has been developing artificial intelligence across various sectors, including in military technology and programs that safeguard nuclear reactors, which could create international threats, according to a new report.

The authoritarian regime has used AI to develop wargame simulations and has collaborated with Chinese tech researchers, according to a report by 38 North, a publication for policy and technical analysis of North Korean affairs. The AI advancements and foreign collaboration could lead to sanction violations and leaked information, the report stated. 

North Korea developing artificial intelligence applications

North Korea has been rapidly developing artificial intelligence for a myriad of civilian and military uses, according to a new report. (Getty Images)

"North Korea’s recent endeavors in AI/[machine learning] development signify a strategic investment to bolster its digital economy," Hyuk Kim, of the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California, wrote in the Jan. 23 report, which cited open-source information from state media and scientific journals. "This commitment is underscored by constitutional amendments fostering the digitization and informatization of its socialist economy, coupled with institutional reforms to address competing self-interest across government offices." 

The East Asian nation has been developing AI across industries since the 1990s but ramped up advancements beginning in 2013 when it created the Artificial Intelligence Research Institute to promote informatization — integrating technologies into a social system — and digitalization of the country, according to the report. In April 2019, the country amended its constitution to add "informatization" to its core economic efforts. 

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Advanced artificial intelligence

Academic collaborations about artificial intelligence pose risks for foreign scholars to unintentionally disclose military information, particularly at international conferences, a California scholar wrote in a new report.  (Getty Images)

More recently, North Korea applied artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a model for evaluating proper mask use during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the report. 

PENTAGON ALARMED BY CHINESE RUSH FOR ‘INTELLIGENTIZED’ WARFARE, BUT EXPERTS WARN ABOUT OVER-RELIANCE ON AI

But Kim said the nation's most recent AI developments are concerning.

"North Korea’s pursuit of a wargaming simulation program using [machine learning] reveals intentions to better comprehend operational environments against potential adversaries," Kim wrote. "Furthermore, North Korea’s ongoing collaborations with foreign scholars pose concerns for the sanctions regime."

GORDON CHANG SHARES WHY CHINA'S AI PRACTICES POSE A THREAT TO THE US:

What happens if China masters AI first? Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

North Korean researchers have also published studies about using AI to maintain nuclear reactors' safety, according to Kim. The studies were aimed at mitigating the risk of nuclear accidents and making reactors more effective.

Megan Myers is an associate producer/writer with Fox News Digital Originals. 