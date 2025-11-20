Neighbors outraged as LA airport becomes ground zero for AI-driven flying taxis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Archer Aviation, a leading developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, just made one of its boldest moves yet. The company agreed to acquire Hawthorne Airport for $126 million in cash.

According to Archer's latest shareholder letter, the deal includes the remaining 30 years on the airport's master lease and an exclusive option to take a controlling stake in the on-site fixed-base operator, subject to city approval.

This historic 80-acre site includes about 190,000 square feet of terminals, office space and hangars. Its location near LAX and major Los Angeles destinations makes it a prime spot for an air taxi network that aims to change how people move in crowded cities.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

PENNSYLVANIA BILL SEEKS TO LEGALIZE FLYING CARS

Why Hawthorne Airport matters for the new air taxi network

Archer Aviation plans to use the airport as the main operational hub for its LA air taxi network. The company also plans to prepare the site to support transportation during the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This includes managing everything from takeoff scheduling to ground operations. In its shareholder letter, Archer frames Hawthorne as a "plug-and-play" anchor hub for its LA28 Olympic plans, saying it expects to ramp up aircraft testing, storage, maintenance and charging on-site as it prepares for commercial service.

The airport will also become a testbed for next-generation AI-powered aviation systems. These tools will help Archer develop smarter air traffic management, faster turnaround times and safer operations in crowded airspace.

Archer outlines a two-phase plan in the letter: Phase 1 focuses on redeveloping up to 200,000 square feet of hangars and locking in control of the FBO, while Phase 2 layers in AI air traffic and ground management, smart sensor-embedded runways and a more digital, streamlined passenger experience.

United Airlines CFO Michael Leskinen praised the move and said, "Archer's trajectory validates our conviction that eVTOLs are part of the next generation of air traffic technology that will fundamentally reshape aviation. Their vision for an AI-enabled operations platform isn't just about eVTOLs, it's also about leveraging cutting-edge technology to better enable moving people safely and efficiently in our most congested airspaces. Through United's investment arm, United Airlines Ventures, we're investing in companies like Archer that pioneer technologies that will define and support aviation infrastructure for decades to come."

Meanwhile, Hawthorne Mayor Alex Vargas celebrated the deal on social media, writing "WELCOME ARCHER TO THE CITY OF HAWTHORNE!"

Neighbors outraged over ‘AI air taxi’ takeover

Not everyone is cheering Archer's plan to turn Hawthorne into a flagship hub for AI-guided flying taxis. A local group called Hawthorne Quiet Skies, made up of residents living around the airport, says they were blindsided by the $126 million takeover and that no one from the company or city bothered to engage them before announcing a "test bed for AI-powered aviation technologies" over their homes.

Neighbors who live just across the street and within a couple of blocks of the runway describe Hawthorne as one of the most tightly packed airports in the country, with homes on three sides and years of complaints about deafening jet and helicopter noise. The city's own 2021 noise study identified more than 160 homes and roughly 480 people already exposed to unhealthy noise levels, yet residents say there has been "zero progress" on mitigation even as the airport shifted from small private planes to commercial traffic and now an around-the-clock eVTOL hub.

The group is also raising alarms about Archer's AI ambitions, pointing to academic research that current machine-learning systems in aviation still struggle to handle unusual conditions and lack formal safety guarantees.

They argue that whatever the promises of cleaner, futuristic air taxis, Hawthorne is being used as a live test site without clear safeguards, updated federal noise rules or any serious plan to compensate families if nonstop eVTOL traffic makes their homes too loud to live in.

CHINA’S FIRST MASS-PRODUCED FLYING CAR DEBUTS

How Archer Aviation is funding growth and expanding its air taxi program

Alongside the airport news, Archer reported major financial momentum. The company raised an additional $650 million in equity, which boosted its total liquidity to more than $2 billion. The company's Midnight aircraft also hit new flight milestones, including a 55-mile flight at over 126 mph and a climb to 10,000 feet.

Archer also expanded its global technology footprint. It completed the acquisition of Lilium's patent portfolio, which pushes Archer's total intellectual property to more than 1,000 global assets. Those patents cover ducted fans, high voltage systems, flight controls and other key technologies.

International expansion is underway, too. Archer began test and demo flights in the UAE and secured new partnerships with Korean Air and with Japan Airlines and Sumitomo's JV in Osaka and Tokyo.

What this means for you

Archer's airport deal suggests that air taxis are moving closer to everyday use. This shift could mean shorter trips across major cities at a fraction of today's travel time. It could also bring quieter aircraft over neighborhoods compared to helicopters.

For Los Angeles residents, Hawthorne Airport may become a central point for fast point-to-point travel once certification moves forward. Visitors flying in for major events like the LA28 Olympics could see air taxis as a smooth alternative to gridlocked freeways.

Businesses may gain new options for rapid transport across the region. The move also signals more investment and jobs in advanced aviation, automation and clean electric travel.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com .

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

Archer's acquisition of Hawthorne Airport marks a major milestone in the race to build a real air taxi network, giving the company the aircraft, funding and prime location it needs to push the industry forward. Its focus on AI-driven operations shows how automated aviation may soon play a much bigger role in daily life, even as regulators are still working out how to safely integrate these aircraft into crowded cities. At the same time, the move is already sparking backlash from neighbors who worry about more noise, safety risks and being turned into a test site for AI-guided aircraft without a real say. If Archer can win over regulators, investors and the communities living just beyond the fence line, this step could make the future of urban flight feel much closer, for better or worse.

If air taxis become a real option in Los Angeles by 2028, would you try one for your daily commute or stick to the ground? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com .

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.