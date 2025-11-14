Pennsylvania bill seeks to legalize flying cars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania may soon join the few states ready to welcome flying cars. State Sen. Marty Flynn from the 22nd District has reintroduced Senate Bill 1077, also known as the Jetsons Act, during the 2025-2026 Regular Session.

The proposal amends Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, creating a new legal category for roadable aircraft. These vehicles would have the unique ability to operate both on public roads as motor vehicles and in the air as aircraft.

The legislation was referred to the Senate Transportation Committee on Nov. 5, 2025. Although a similar version failed to pass last session, Flynn remains committed to positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in advanced transportation technology. He believes that laying the groundwork now will allow the state to adapt quickly when these vehicles become commercially viable.

Why this bill matters

Technology is advancing faster than most laws can keep up. The rise of advanced air mobility is blurring the line between cars and aircraft.

Several companies, including Alef Aeronautics , Samson Sky and CycloTech, are developing vehicles that can take off vertically or transform from cars to small aircraft within minutes.

Some states are already laying the groundwork for this new era. Minnesota and New Hampshire have passed legislation formally recognizing "roadable aircraft," making them the first states to treat flying cars as both vehicles and aircraft under state law. Pennsylvania now hopes to follow their lead with its own version through Senator Marty Flynn's Jetsons Act.

At the same time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begun approving real-world tests. In 2023, the FAA granted a Special Airworthiness Certificate to SpaceX-backed Alef Aeronautics for its Model A prototype, allowing it to operate on roads and in the air for research and development. That approval marked the first time a flying car received official clearance for combined ground and flight testing in the United States.

Senator Flynn wants Pennsylvania to be part of this growing national conversation. In his co-sponsorship memo, he explained that proactive legislation will help the state prepare for the next wave of innovation.

How the Jetsons Act would work

Under Senate Bill 1077, Pennsylvania would officially define a "roadable aircraft" as a hybrid vehicle capable of both driving and flying. These vehicles would need to register with the state, display a unique registration plate and meet standard inspection requirements. When operated on highways or city streets, they would be subject to the same rules as other vehicles. When used in flight, they would remain under federal aviation oversight.

The bill also clarifies how drivers and pilots must transition between ground and air operations safely. It allows take-offs and landings only in approved areas, except during emergencies. Flynn emphasizes that clear definitions and consistent oversight will prevent confusion for both motorists and law enforcement. He hopes this clarity will also encourage manufacturers to consider Pennsylvania a test site for future flying car technologies.

What this means for you

If you live in Pennsylvania, this bill could one day change how you think about personal transportation. While flying cars remain in development, legislation like this sets the stage for their eventual arrival. Drivers may one day register, inspect and insure a flying car just like a regular vehicle. Pilots could use the same roadways to reach take-off zones before switching to flight mode.

Even for residents who never plan to own a flying car, the ripple effects could be significant. New rules may influence local zoning, airspace management and infrastructure planning. Communities might see new vertiports or designated landing pads as part of urban development. Insurance companies and safety regulators will need to rethink how they handle this new class of hybrid travel.

The bill also signals a broader change in how states approach innovation. Rather than waiting for federal action, Pennsylvania wants to establish a framework that welcomes new technologies while protecting public safety.

Kurt's key takeaways

Senator Flynn's Jetsons Act might sound futuristic, but it reflects a growing reality in transportation. As autonomous vehicles, drones and hybrid aircraft evolve, state governments must adapt to keep up. This legislation shows Pennsylvania's willingness to lead rather than follow. While it may take years before you see a flying car parked in your driveway, the groundwork is already being laid. Lawmakers are thinking ahead about licensing, safety and how to integrate flying cars into existing traffic systems. That forward-thinking approach could one day make Pennsylvania one of the first states to see cars take to the sky.

Do you think flying cars will ever be for everyday folks, or will they stay a luxury reserved for the wealthy? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

