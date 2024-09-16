National Security Agency is urging Americans to reboot our phones once a week

We spend a lot of time on our smartphones, whether texting, scrolling on social media, checking emails or staying on top of the latest news. We typically only power off our devices when an issue or bug appears or when the battery dies (although that’s not intentional).

However, the National Security Agency recommends powering off and on your smartphone every week to protect yourself from cyberattacks. The spy agency has also listed some general mobile device best practices, which I have been telling you about from time to time.

Why you should restart your phone weekly, according to NSA

The NSA recommends rebooting your smartphone weekly to protect against zero-click exploits, which attackers use to eavesdrop and gather data from phones. While rebooting won't completely thwart more advanced schemes, many modern cyberattacks involve a sequence of multiple vulnerabilities that need to be exploited in succession. Restarting your phone makes the attacker start over, which can disrupt their progress.

How restarting your phone helps it stay secure

Restarting your phone not only helps you avoid cyberattacks, but it also makes your phone run smoothly. Manufacturers recommend restarting your phone regularly to prevent it from slowing down or freezing.

A quick restart clears out background apps, fixes overheating, resolves memory issues and improves call signals, even if it's just for a short time. Most importantly, it gives your device a fresh start, which means smoother performance and a longer-lasting battery. This applies to both Android phones and iPhones.

Limitations of restarting your phone

However, the NSA warns that turning your phone off and on again will only sometimes prevent these attacks from being successful.

"Threats to mobile devices are more prevalent and increasing in scope and complexity," the NSA said while warning that some smartphone features "provide convenience and capability but sacrifice security."

NSA has more mobile security tips for you

The NSA also advises that you disable Bluetooth when not using it, update your phone with the latest version of the operating system and apps as soon as updates become available and disable location services when not needed. The NSA further warns you not to open email attachments and links .

The spy agency specifically asks you to "not connect to public Wi-Fi networks ," to disable Wi-Fi when not in use and to delete unused Wi-Fi networks. This is solid advice, considering how much cybercriminals use Wi-Fi to exploit you. Earlier in June, I reported on a vulnerability in Windows devices that allows bad actors to hack into your PC just by being connected to the same Wi-Fi network as you.

The NSA also recommends using strong lock-screen PINs and passwords , advising a minimum of a six-digit PIN, as long as your smartphone is set up to wipe itself after 10 incorrect attempts and to lock automatically after 5 minutes of inactivity.

Setting a strong password for every app or software you use and also remembering them can be challenging. I personally use a password manager to generate and manage my passwords, and you can consider using one, too.

4 additional ways to secure your smartphone

While the tips mentioned above are quite useful, here are a few additional security measures you might consider following.

1) Have strong antivirus software: The best way to protect yourself from clicking malicious links that install malware that may get access to your private information is to have antivirus protection installed on all your devices. This can also alert you of any phishing emails or ransomware scams. Get my picks for the best 2024 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

2) Use a VPN: Consider using a VPN to protect against being tracked and to identify your potential location on websites that you visit. Many sites can read your IP address and, depending on their privacy settings, may display the city from which you are corresponding. A VPN will disguise your IP address to show an alternate location. For the best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices .

3) Enable two-factor authentication: Enable two-factor authentication whenever possible. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your phone, in addition to your password.

4) Change your password: You can render a stolen password useless to thieves simply by changing it. Opt for a strong password, one you don’t use elsewhere.

Kurt’s key takeaway

The NSA’s advice isn’t a cure-all for your security problems, but I completely agree with the suggestion to turn your devices on and off regularly. It only takes a minute or two each week and is a great habit to develop. You might even want to make it a daily routine, like part of your bedtime routine. Also, it’s important to keep your phone’s software and apps up to date and to avoid clicking on unknown links and attachments.

How often do you restart your devices and have you noticed any benefits from doing so? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

