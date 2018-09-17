'Momo' horror: Teen self-harms after family is threatened through sick social media 'suicide game'

A teen girl reportedly tried to slash her wrists after death threats were made to her family over the sickening WhatsApp “Momo” suicide game.”

The 13-year-old girl's mother was at home and managed to stop her daughter hurting herself any further in Jaboatao dos Guararapes, Brazil, local media reports.

According to Police Department of Crimes Against Children and Adolescents, the messages sent via WhatsApp said that if the girl did not hurt herself, her family would die.

SINISTER 'MOMO SUICIDE CHALLENGE' SPARKS FEAR AS IT SPREADS ON WHATSAPP

Officer Vilaneida Aguiar told Extra: "Fortunately, the mother has access to her daughter's cell phone. "She saw Momo's profile and immediately blocked it.”

"The device was forwarded to forensics, which will seek to rescue the conversation and identify the person behind the messages,” she added. "We believe that it is an adult person who knew how to manipulate the teenager, since it began in a friendly way and they gained her confidence. When they had a certain command over the girl, they made the threat.”

VIRAL 'MOMO SUICIDE GAME' BLAMED FOR DEATHS OF BOY, 16, AND GIRL, 12, REPORTS SAY

The dangerous phenomenon has linked to teen suicides throughout the world and is also linked to the theft of personal data, harassment, extortion, anxiety, depression and insomnia.

“Momo” begins with a shadowy controller sending violent images to the victim over the messaging app WhatsApp.

The game then threatens the player if they refuse to follow the game's 'orders' – which can include suicide.

SICK WHATSAPP 'MOMO SUICIDE GAME' INFILTRATES 'MINECRAFT'

Last month the apparent suicide of an 18-year-old boy was discovered near his house in Darjeeling in India was linked to “Momo.”

Manish Sarki was found hanging in a secluded shed surrounded by drawings and words including “Illuminati”, “hanged man” and “devil’s one eye”, according to local media.

Authorities in Europe have also started an information campaign to warn youngsters and parents about Momo.

SICK 'MOMO SUICIDE GAME' INFILTRATES HIT VIDEO GAME 'GRAND THEFT AUTO 5'

Parents are being warned that “Momo” could be the next “Blue Whale challenge" – a vile and dangerous social media game linked to at least 130 teen deaths across Russia.

The horrifying phenomenon encourages youngsters to undertake horrific daily tasks including self-harming, watching horror films and waking up at unusual hours.

The tasks, issued by manipulative social media users, escalate until the 50th day when youngsters are told to kill themselves.

The creepy blood-spattered bird-woman “Momo” icon has reportedly appeared as an avatar or so-called ‘mod’ in the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto 5.” ‘Mods’ are personalized additions to games created by a user or ‘modder.’

Rockstar Games, which publishes GTA 5, has been contacted for a comment.

Earlier this month it was reported that modders had added “Momo” content to “Minecraft,” a game popular with children. Microsoft, which owns “Minecraft” developer Mojang, clamped down on the “Momo” mod.

“Momo” has also sparked comparisons to the online fictional character of "Slender Man." In 2014 two 12-year-old girls in Wisconsin attempted to kill a classmate in an attempt to please the horror character.

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this article.