Luxury camper van feels like a penthouse on wheels

If you've spent time in a camper van, you know what to expect. You trade a little comfort for a lot of freedom, squeeze into tight corners and make peace with the idea that personal space is secondary to mobility.

But every once in a while, a new model rolls onto the scene that flips that thinking on its head. Meet the Robeta Ananya. This isn't just a van: it's a "glamper" on wheels, and it makes other builds look like tin cans.

A true living room, not just a chair

Robeta makes it clear they really mean luxury. Instead of adding the typical swivel seat like most models, they built an actual, fully realized living room. There is a partition between the driving cab and the main cabin. The star of the show is an L-shaped couch that runs over six feet long. And it's not just any couch. It is deep, plush and inviting. It's the kind of seating where you can stretch out on without bumping into a dinette table or a cabinet corner.

Bedtime gets an upgrade

When the sun goes down, that beautiful lounge transforms. A double bed lowers from the ceiling, turning the room into a proper bedroom without having to rearrange cushions or fold anything in a weird way. In the morning, it lifts right back up, making space for coffee and conversation. It is a smooth trick that makes the van feel more like a studio apartment than a rolling compromise. Neither the couch nor the bed needs to sacrifice comfort the way sofa beds typically do.

Laundry on the road

Let's talk about the washer and dryer. Yes, really. A compact Tiny Wash unit is built right into the wardrobe. It handles just enough for a quick refresh, and it actually dries, too. No more hanging socks from cabinet knobs or relying on campground and public laundromats. For extended trips, this little feature is a money saver and an absolute game changer.

A kitchen you'll actually use

Over in the kitchen, things continue to impress. You get a Corian countertop, a proper two-burner gas stove, a grill and oven combo, and a roomy 130-liter fridge and freezer. This setup is ready for real cooking, not just boiling water or reheating prepackaged meals. If you like to eat well on the road, this one is built with you in mind.

A bathroom that feels like a bathroom

At the rear of the van, the bathroom doesn't feel like an afterthought. It has a sink, a full-standing shower and a macerating toilet. Instead of cramming it all into a tiny box, Robeta gave it a soft curtain enclosure that keeps the look minimal and the space functional. It feels clean, intentional and refreshingly roomy.

Power to keep you out there

This luxury van even has the chops for off-roading. The Ananya packs a 10-kilowatt-hour EcoFlow power system with stackable batteries and 450 watts of solar. You can stay off the cord for days without blinking. Add in a 160-liter freshwater tank, diesel heat and hot water via Webasto, and the freedom to wander suddenly looks very comfortable. These amenities are remarkable for a camper van this size.

Robeta Ananya price in the U.S. and how to buy one

The Robeta Ananya is pure luxury on wheels, and its price reflects that. In the United States, the limited Founders' Edition starts at about $295,000. Only five of these exclusive models will be built, with deliveries starting in January 2026. If you want one, you'll need to act quickly. Robeta is taking U.S. orders directly through its website.

What this means for you

If you've been holding off on van life because you don't want to sacrifice comfort, the Robeta Ananya changes the game. It delivers a real living room, a full kitchen and a bathroom that feels like it belongs in a home. You can wash clothes on the road, sleep in a proper bed and stay powered up for days without plugging in. This means you can explore remote places without giving up the little luxuries that make travel enjoyable. In short, you get the freedom of the open road with the comfort of a high-end apartment.

Stay connected while you roam

When you're traveling in a camper van, nothing kills the vibe faster than losing cell service, especially if you rely on your phone for maps, music, work or keeping in touch. Thankfully, there are two handy solutions to keep you connected: cell phone boosters and mobile hotspots.

Cell phone boosters

Cell phone boosters amplify weak signals from nearby towers, making calls clearer, boosting data speeds and reducing dropped calls. They're ideal for rural drives, national parks or even just passing through patchy areas. Installation typically involves an outside antenna to capture the signal, an amplifier to boost it and an inside antenna to rebroadcast it inside your van.

Mobile hotspots

Mobile hotspots, on the other hand, turn a cellular signal into a private Wi-Fi network for your devices. They're perfect for working remotely from the road, streaming movies or sharing the internet with multiple passengers. Many can run off your phone plan or use a dedicated SIM card for more robust coverage.

Pro tip: If your adventures often take you far from towns or highways, a cell phone booster is your best bet for call reliability. If you need strong Wi-Fi for work or entertainment, pair it with a mobile hotspot for the ultimate on-the-road connectivity.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Robeta Ananya proves that camper vans can be more than cramped compromises. With thoughtful design, smart use of space and luxury features, it invites you to travel farther and stay longer in comfort. Whether you want to roam the backroads or set up in scenic spots for days, this van makes it easy to do both in style.

Does the Robeta Ananya make van life more tantalizing for you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

