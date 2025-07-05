Volkswagen’s iconic cute van drives itself with 360-degree vision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

You gotta give it to VW for nailing it with their adorable design that modernizes an icon. I’m still wondering about taking a ride without any driver behind the wheel of its latest innovation.

The ID. Buzz autonomous van is Volkswagen's latest step toward making driverless transportation a real option for cities and companies. Instead of modifying existing cars, Volkswagen's mobility brand, MOIA, designed this van from scratch for fleet operations.

As a result, public transit agencies and corporate mobility providers now have access to a clean, connected and scalable solution for autonomous travel.

What makes Volkswagen’s driverless van stand out?

To begin with, the ID. Buzz autonomous van features SAE Level 4 autonomy, which means it can manage all driving tasks without human input in certain scenarios. This is possible because of 27 advanced sensors, including 13 cameras, nine LiDAR units and five radars. Together, these provide a 360-degree view of the surroundings, enabling safe and accurate navigation.

In addition, Volkswagen partnered with Mobileye to integrate trusted self-driving technology. MOIA's Autonomous Driving Mobility-as-a-Service (AD MaaS) platform supports the van by managing operations, passenger support and real-time logistics.

Inside, riders will notice thoughtful features like a spacious cabin with four seats, a raised roof and luggage space where the front passenger seat usually goes. Passengers can also unlock the vehicle using smartphones and dedicated buttons for support and emergencies enhance convenience and safety.

How the VW sees its autonomous van being used

Unlike Tesla's Robotaxi, which focuses on individual ride-hailing, the ID. Buzz targets companies and public transit agencies. Therefore, you're more likely to see these vans used in fleets than in private ownership.

This vehicle is part of a complete, turnkey solution that includes not just the van but also training, fleet management tools and real-time monitoring software. Because of this, cities and companies can launch autonomous mobility services quickly and confidently.

MOIA is partnering with Hamburg as its first municipal client, and a deal with Uber will bring the ID. Buzz to Los Angeles in 2026. Pending regulatory approval, a broader rollout is expected across Europe and the U.S. that same year.

Why the Volkswagen autonomous van matters

Autonomous vehicles like the ID. Buzz can help solve major transit challenges. For example, they could address growing driver shortages and improve service in rural areas. With a flexible and scalable approach, Volkswagen is positioning itself as a key player in the autonomous mobility race. Ultimately, the goal is to bring safe, sustainable and accessible driverless travel to more people, whether in dense cities or underserved communities.

Kurt's key takeaways

There's a lot to admire in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz autonomous shuttle. Its blend of AI-driven technology, practical design and user-friendly features make it a strong contender for the future of urban mobility. In many ways, it's redefining what we expect from autonomous transportation.

Would you feel confident stepping into the Volkswagen ID. Buzz autonomous shuttle and letting it handle the entire ride on its own? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

