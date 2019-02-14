Kylie Jenner, other celebs, suddenly lose millions of followers due to weird Instagram bug

Some Instagram users, including celebrities Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande, have seen their follower counts tumble as the result of a bizarre bug.

Cosmopolitan reported Wednesday that Jenner and Grande, whose accounts are among the most popular on Instagram, lost 3 million followers each. Supermodel Jenner saw her follower count slip from 127 million to 124 million, according to the news outlet. Her follower count had crept back up to 126 million by Thursday morning.

Singer Grande’s follower count reportedly fell from 145 million to 142 million, although the number was back up to 145 million on Thursday

Some other stars were also affected by the glitch. More than 2 million followers reportedly disappeared from Selena Gomez’s Instagram account.

Gomez’s account was back up to 145 million on Thursday.

A number of less famous Instagram users noticed that their follower counts fell. At this stage, it is not clear what caused the problem.

“We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now,” Instagram tweeted Wednesday. “We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

In a subsequent tweet, Instagram said that the issue should be resolved by 12 p.m. ET Thursday. “We understand this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to get things back to normal,” the social media giant added.

Fox News has reached out to Instagram with a request for information on what caused the glitch.

