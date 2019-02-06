Kayleigh McEnany says Instagram removed her Elizabeth Warren post for 'harassment or bullying'

The national spokesperson for the GOP claimed Wednesday that Instagram banned her access from the social media site after she posted a photo of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's registration form for the Texas Bar in which the senator identified as a Native American.

Kayleigh McEnany tweeted on Wednesday that Instagram shut down her access to the platform for posting the photo, which was first published by The Washington Post on Tuesday.

The photo shows that Warren, D-Mass., listed her race as "American Indian." The revelation came a week after the senator apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to prove she had Native American ancestry.

Instagram deleted McEnany's post of Warren's registration form because, according to a screenshot she posted of the notification, "it doesn't follow [Instagram's] Community Guidelines on harassment or bullying."

Instagram, according to McEnany, claimed that the photo of the form "targets private individuals to degrade or shame them," by using "personal information shared to harass or blackmail people."

McEnany said Instagram has locked her out of her account until she hits "OK" to agree to the community guidelines message, which she tweeted she won't do because she doesn't agree that it's harassment or blackmail.

"I won’t agree to that illogical & asinine assertion," she wrote. The removal of the post, she wrote, is Instagram "targeting conservatives and actively trying to protect 2020 Dems."

Warren is expected to formally announce she's running for president during a rally in Massachusetts on Saturday.

The Democratic senator grew up in Oklahoma and for decades claimed to have Native American heritage. But it wasn’t until her successful 2012 campaign for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts that she revealed she had claimed minority status at universities where she worked.

She rolled out her DNA results weeks before the 2018 midterm elections. The revelations fueled claims by Republican critics that she used a trace amount of Native American heritage to advance her academic career.

The DNA test revealed strong evidence the Massachusetts senator had a Native-American ancestor dating back six to 10 generations. But that means if Warren’s great-great-great-grandmother were Native American, she would be considered 1/64 Native American. Should Warren’s ancestor date back 10 generations, she would be only 1/1,024 Native American.

Instagram did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

