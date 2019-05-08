iPhone update could change the way you text forever with new 'swipe' keyboard

Apple may be adding a new swipe-to-type function for iPhone keyboards in the next big update.

Rather than tapping on keys, you'd simply drag your finger around the keyboard to spell words.

It might sound wacky, but this feature already exists on Android smartphones – and is hugely popular.

In fact, it's also possible to get this feature on your iPhone already by installing a custom keyboard, which we'll explain how to do below.

The new feature was revealed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a long-time Apple leaker who reveal the details of an upcoming iPhone update.

According to Gurman, the feature will be revealed at Apple's WWDC tech convention in early June.

In a post, he wrote: "The company is testing a new keyboard option that allows users to swipe across letters on the keyboard in one motion to type out words."

This would be an alternative to tapping on keys, and is generally considered to be a faster way of typing.

He didn't offer many more details, other than suggesting the feature would be included in iOS 13.

That's the next big software update for iPhone, which we're expecting to roll out publicly in mid-September.

However, it's likely that Apple fans will be able to access iOS 13 ahead of time as part of the usual "beta test".

So it's entirely possible that you could be using Apple's new swipe-to-type feature in just a few weeks.

Sadly, Apple hasn't actually confirmed this feature exists, so don't get too excited just yet.

If you want to swipe-to-text right now though, it's very possible.

How to get swipe-to-text on your iPhone today

Apple's standard keyboard doesn't offer swipe-to-text.

But you can install third-party keyboards that offer extra features – swipe-to-text included.

One of the most popular options is Google's Gboard keyboard.

First, download and install the Gboard app for iOS on the Apple App Store here.

Then go into Setting and scroll down to find Gboard.

Tap into it and select Keyboards, then switch the Gboard toggle to on.

A new option called Allow Full Access will appear, which you'll also need to toggle to on.

Next, a pop-up will appear warning you about privacy risks – press 'Allow' if you want to go ahead.

Now when you open a chat app, you can tap in the bottom left to switch through to the Gboard keyboard.

You'll be able to swipe to text using this keyboard from now on.