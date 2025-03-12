I’m a tech pro and these are my secrets to better flights and luxury travel

My dad worked for United Airlines, so I grew up on airplanes. I’ve explored 38 countries and counting, with plenty more on my bucket list. Lucky for us both, I’m cheap, so I know all the tricks to save money.

Spring break is around the corner, and Sundays are the best day to book trips, so let’s talk travel hacks and score you some great deals.

Scoring a great flight deal isn’t just about luck

Airlines constantly adjust prices based on demand, timing, and even the day of the week. A little flexibility and some smart planning can mean big savings. Before you book, try these proven strategies.

Set up price alerts: Google Flights and Kayak will email you when prices drop. The best time to book? One to three months ahead for domestic flights and four to six months out for international.

Fly on the cheap days: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays are usually the cheapest. Red-eyes and early morning flights also cost less and are less likely to be delayed or canceled.

Be flexible: Try Google’s Explore feature to spot budget-friendly dates. Skyscanner’s Cheapest Month tool is neat. Instead of choosing a date, click Flexible Dates and watch the prices fluctuate.

Hidden-city ticketing (use with caution): Skiplagged finds flights where your destination is a layover, which can save you cash. Just don’t check a bag. It won’t follow you.

Check for 24-hour price drops: Booked a flight? Some airlines let you cancel within 24 hours for free. If you find a lower price, cancel and rebook. Easy savings.

Or use Google’s guarantee. Certain flights are eligible. After you book a trip, Google monitors the price until the first flight in your itinerary departs. If the price drops, the company will make up the difference. Select a badged flight from Departing flights (the badge is a colorful shield surrounding a dollar sign). Make sure you pick a badged itinerary through checkout.

Charging and travel: 5 malware mistakes most people make

Let’s upgrade your trip

OK, the flight is booked and your bags are packed. Let’s make your travel even better, easier and less stressful.

I download the official app for every airline I fly: Here’s a pro tip. Look for the live activities feature in your app of choice. This generally gives you a countdown until boarding time and a real-time view of your gate and seat info in case anything changes at the last minute.

Airport charging is dicey. Newer phones are smart enough to be wary of an unknown USB connection. They’ll ask if you want to "trust this device" or "share data." Always say "No" to these options when traveling! Both allow data communication between your phone and the charging hardware, which may have implanted malware. Choose the "charge-only option." If that’s not available, keep walkin’.

Traveling solo? Share your location with your family and friends. On iPhone, open the Find My app and tap People (bottom of the screen) > + (plus icon) > Share My Location. Then, select a contact, hit Send and choose the duration. In Google Maps, tap your profile icon (top right) > Location sharing > New Share and send the link through your messaging app.

Skip the lines at U.S. Customs: The Mobile Passport app is your secret weapon. It’s free, secure, and lets you submit your passport and customs info right from your phone — no forms needed! Plus, you get access to fast-track lanes at participating airports and cruise ports.

VIP experience secrets

Now, if "budget" is not in your lexicon, you can bypass a lot of airport hassles.

PS (Private Suite) at LAX and ATL

Get private TSA screening and a terminal with no lines. Think velvet couches and chilled champagne. Board via a private car on the tarmac and have a similar arrival service.

PS costs about $4,000 for the first passenger. It’s an Amex Centurion cardholder perk, and that’s how I get to use it.

Airport Butler/Royal Airport Concierge fast-track service

Royal Airport Concierge meets you at the curb, handles your luggage, escorts you through security and takes you to a VIP lounge.

Delta VIP Select

Enjoy a private check-in lounge with champagne, canapés, private TSA screening and a ride to the plane on the tarmac.

Costs $500 for the first passenger and $100 for each additional one. Here’s a video about it.

United Global Services

It’s invitation-only offering private check-in for United Airlines Global Services members.

Hawaiian Airlines Premium Airport Service

Check-in is completed before you arrive, with priority baggage handling, expedited TSA lines and an escort to your gate. You get access to a private lounge featuring a liquor menu, meals and showers.

Prices start at $500 for two with the option to use HawaiianMiles.

