How your iPhone or Android can protect your children 24/7

Kids are gaining access to technology at much younger ages; however, big tech companies like Apple and Google are continually improving their safety precautions for minors, which is excellent news for parents.

How do I protect my child with my iPhone?

Apple has a Family Sharing feature that allows parents to create a family group and add up to 5 family members with Apple devices.

Once your group is created, you can set up parental controls for any children in the group, enabling controls such as Screen Time monitoring and the Ask to Buy feature, which requires parents' permission to buy or download apps.

How to set up Family Sharing on your iPhone

Open your Settings app

app Tap your name

Go to Family Sharing > Set Up Your Family

Press Continue

Select family members that you want to invite

that you want to invite To create an account for a child, select Create Child Account at the bottom and provide their name and birthday

How to set up Parental Controls on your iPhone

Once you've created a Family Sharing account and created Child Accounts for your kids, you can enable various Parental Controls on their Apple devices.

Open the Settings app

app Tap Screen Time

Tap Turn On Screen Time

Select This is My Child's iPhone

Choose the age of your child and the Parental Control settings you wish to maintain on your child's device and select Turn On Restrictions when finished

How do I protect my child with my Android?

Like the iPhone plan, Androids have a family group feature that allows a family manager to add up to five people. The only catch is that the family member must be at least 13 years old to be added to the group. Those 12 and under can only be added if the family manager creates a Google account for them. This can be done while setting up the child's Android device.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone's manufacturer

How to add family members to your Android

Open the Google Play app

Tap the profile icon on the top right

on the top right Go to Settings > Family > Manage Family Members

> > Tap Invite Family Members and select who you wish to invite

and select who you wish to invite Press Send

How to set up Parental Controls on your Android

Open the Google Play app

app Tap your profile icon on the top right

on the top right Go to Settings > Family > Parental Controls

> > Toggle on Parental Controls

Set restrictions for each section you want Parental Controls activated including books, movies, tv, apps and games

