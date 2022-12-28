Expand / Collapse search
California rescuers say 'Find my iPhone' feature helped save woman after 200-ft. plummet

San Bernardino Fire officials say woman who crashed car was likely leaving a family gathering

Julia Musto
Julia Musto
Apple's "Find My iPhone" feature aided in the rescue of a woman who had crashed her vehicle following a traffic collision in Southern California

The San Bernardino County Fire Department wrote on Facebook Monday that firefighters had been dispatched that day to a reported traffic collision on Highway 18, north of 40th Street. 

A person who made a 911 call reported locating a vehicle over the side and well off the roadway. 

That call was "balanced to an ‘Over the Side Rescue’ assignment," in order to bring in additional personnel and equipment.

IPHONE EMERGENCY SERVICE HELPS RESCUE PAIR AFTER CRASH IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOREST

Three engines, a heavy rescue truck company and one Battalion Chief responded at 6:12 a.m. PT.

  • The vehicle in the crash
    Image 1 of 4

    The vehicle in the crash off the side of the road. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

  • San Bernardino County District firefighters and trucks
    Image 2 of 4

    San Bernardino County District firefighters and trucks on the side of the highway. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

  • Firefighters respond to the scene in San Bernardino County
    Image 3 of 4

    Firefighters respond to the scene of the crash. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

  • A San Bernardino County District paramedic
    Image 4 of 4

    A San Bernardino County District paramedic provides aid. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

The department said crews found a vehicle around 200 feet below the roadway. 

Firefighter-paramedics located an adult woman with serious injuries, and crews initiated advanced life support interventions while arriving rescuers set up a rope system to safely raise the victim and rescuers. 

6 AMAZING NEW THINGS AN IPHONE CAN DO WITH THIS IOS UPDATE

The firefighters utilized specialized Urban Search & Rescue equipment. That equipment included a capstan raising system to safely haul the members up. 

  • Firefighters mid-rescue
    Image 1 of 4

    Firefighters mid-rescue. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

  • A San Bernardino County Fire truck
    Image 2 of 4

    A San Bernardino County Fire Department truck. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

  • A San Bernardino County firefighter
    Image 3 of 4

    A San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighter. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

  • The location of the vehicle crash
    Image 4 of 4

    The site of the vehicle crash. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

After being raised to safety, the patient was loaded into an awaiting ambulance for transport to a local trauma center.

"The patient had likely been in her crashed vehicle overnight after leaving a family gathering. Family members became concerned after not speaking with her this morning and utilized Apple’s "Find my iPhone" feature to track her whereabouts. Upon investigating the phone’s location they found the vehicle over the side [and] called 911," the department said.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 