Ready for a clever trick that’ll keep you in the know without ever glancing at your Android screen?

It lets you know who’s sending you a notification or text alert without ever needing to look at your screen.

How to change general notification sounds

First, let’s change your phone's general notification sounds. Here's how to do it.

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Go to Settings

Tap on Sounds and vibration

Here, you can change your Ringtone or Notification sound

or Tap on any category you want to change and then select the sound you like

How to add specific sounds for specific conversations

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Go to the M essages app

Then tap the three dots in the top right

in the top right Click Settings

Tap Notification

Scroll down and tap Notifications categories

Here, you can select General notifications and New messages

and Click Sound

Then click on the Notification sound you'd like

How to change alert settings for a specific conversation

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer

Now, alternatively, back at messages , you can select a specific conversation to change the alert for

, you can select a to change the alert for Tap the conversation you want to customize

you want to customize Then tap the three dots at the top right

at the top right Tap Notification sound

Then select the alert sound you want for that notification

With these simple steps, you’ll know who’s trying to reach you just by the sound of the alert. It’s that easy and incredibly convenient. Give it a try, and never miss an important message again.

Kurt's key takeaways

Imagine knowing it's your best friend texting you about weekend plans or your colleague dropping in an urgent work message, all without taking your eyes off what you're doing. It's not just a trick; it’s a game-changer for managing your digital life with a bit more ease and personal flair.

Looking ahead, what future features would you like to see for notification customization on your Android? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

