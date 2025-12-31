How to share your estimated arrival time on iPhone and Android

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharing your estimated time of arrival (ETA) lets others know when to expect you without constant check-ins. Apple Maps and Google Maps both include built-in tools that send live arrival updates while you drive. Once turned on, the updates run automatically. That means fewer distractions and safer trips.

Why this feature makes everyday travel easier

Sharing your ETA is quick and practical. It lets contacts know you are on your way and see your updated arrival time in real time. It also adds peace of mind during late nights, long routes or unfamiliar areas. Most importantly, you stay focused on moving safely instead of responding to messages.

We tested these steps using an iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 26.2 and a Samsung Galaxy Android phone running Android 16. Make sure Apple Maps or Google Maps is installed and updated to the latest version.

Enable Share ETA Permissions on iPhone

Before starting navigation, confirm that Apple Maps has the correct permissions. Without these settings enabled, ETA sharing may never appear.

Open Settings .

. Tap Privacy & Security .

. Tap Location Services and make sure it is turned on.

and make sure it is turned on. In Location Services , tap Maps .

, tap . Set location access to While Using the App or Always .

or . Turn on Precise Location .

. Return to Settings .

. Scroll down and tap Apps

Click Maps .

. Scroll down, and next to Share ETA, enable it.

How to Share ETA on iPhone Using Apple Maps

Follow these steps to share your live ETA with a contact using Apple Maps. Note: ETA sharing only works after navigation begins. You also need Location Services enabled for Maps and Contacts.

Open Apple Maps on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. Search for your destination and tap it.

and Select your travel mode, then tap Go to start navigation.

Once navigation starts, tap the route card at the bottom of the screen to expand it.

Scroll down and tap Share ETA .

. Choose a recent contact or tap Contacts to search for someone.

or tap to search for someone. Your contact will get a notification and can see your live ETA until you arrive or stop sharing.

How to share ETA on Android using Google Maps

Android users can share their ETA just as easily with Google Maps. You can share your live arrival time on any Android phone using Google Maps. The feature is built into the Google Maps app.

Menu wording or placement may vary slightly depending on your device and Android version.

Open the Google Maps app on your Android phone.

app on your Android phone. Search for your destination and tap Directions .

. Tap Start to begin navigation.

to begin navigation. While navigation is active, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the trip menu.

Tap Share trip progress (on some devices, this may appear as Share your trip ).

(on some devices, this may appear as ). Choose a contact or share a link using text message or another app.

Your contact can follow your live location and see updated arrival times until you reach your destination or stop sharing.

Pro tip: If you don't see "Share trip progress," make sure navigation has already started.

What happens after you share your ETA

Once sharing is active, both apps handle updates automatically.

Arrival times adjust with traffic

Delays appear without manual messages

Sharing ends when you arrive

You can stop sharing at any time from the navigation screen.

Kurt's key takeaways

Sharing your ETA on iPhone or Android removes the pressure of keeping others informed while driving. Apple Maps and Google Maps do the work for you. It is a simple habit that improves safety of communication and peace of mind.

Do you use ETA sharing when you drive, walk, or take transit, and has it changed how often people check in on you? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

