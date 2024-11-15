How to make your VPN faster

Many people turn to VPNs — virtual private networks — for added privacy and security online, only to find that their internet speeds suddenly slow to a crawl. But what exactly does a VPN do, and why might it cause this slowdown?

A VPN works by creating a secure, encrypted pathway between your device and the internet, keeping your data private from hackers, advertisers and anyone else trying to monitor your activity. This encryption process also allows you to browse as if you’re in a different location, which can help access content that may be restricted where you are.

Just ask Terry from Reno, who recently reached out with this frustration:

"My VPN slows down my phone to the point where I can't open the apps! Help!"

You’re not alone, Terry. VPNs are fantastic tools for safeguarding data and unlocking restricted content, but that extra layer of protection and location masking can sometimes slow things down. The good news? There are several ways to keep your VPN running smoothly without sacrificing security. Let's dive in.

Make sure it's actually the VPN

Before we blame the VPN, let's make sure it's really the culprit. Here's a quick test:

1. Disconnect from your VPN: Close your VPN application completely or turn off the VPN connection in your device settings.

2. Run a speed test at Speedtest.net and note the results: Click the "Go" button and wait for the test to complete. Write down your download and upload speeds, as well as the ping.

3. Connect to your VPN: Open your VPN application and connect to your preferred server. Wait until the connection is fully established.

4. Run the speed test again: Refresh the Speedtest.net page to ensure it detects your new location, then run the test again. Note down the new results.

If your VPN-connected speeds are less than about 60% of your normal speeds, then Houston, we have a VPN problem. If the difference is minimal, you may just need to optimize your base internet connection first.

Fixing VPN speed issues

When encountering slow speeds while using a VPN, it's crucial to approach the problem systematically. Assuming the VPN is indeed the bottleneck in your connection, there are several steps you can employ to potentially boost your speeds and improve your overall experience.

1. Switch VPN servers

The physical distance between you and the VPN server location plays a significant role in connection speeds. Opting for a server closer to your geographical location can often result in a noticeable improvement. If you need to connect to a specific country for content access or other reasons, experiment with different cities within that country. Many VPN providers offer multiple server options in popular locations. Additionally, some VPNs display server load information, which can be incredibly useful. Connecting to a less crowded server typically yields faster speeds, as you're sharing fewer resources with other users.

2. Tweak VPN settings

Adjusting your VPN settings can lead to performance enhancements. If your VPN service allows for customization, consider lowering the encryption level from 256-bit to 128-bit AES. While 256-bit encryption is incredibly secure, it can sometimes impact speed. The 128-bit AES encryption is still considered very secure for most purposes and may offer a speed boost. Another setting to look for is the WireGuard protocol. If your VPN provider offers this newer protocol, enabling it could significantly improve your connection speed, as it's designed to be both faster and more efficient than older protocols. For those using the OpenVPN protocol, switching from TCP to UDP can often result in faster speeds. However, approach these changes cautiously, especially if you're not entirely sure about their implications. Avoid disabling critical security features in your quest for speed.

3. Change VPN protocols

Different protocols offer varying levels of speed and security. Generally, protocols like PPTP, L2TP and IKEv2 are known for their speed but may not provide the highest level of security. OpenVPN is often the default choice as it strikes a good balance between speed and security. If you decide to stick with OpenVPN, which is recommended for most users, try switching from TCP to UDP. This simple change can potentially provide a noticeable speed boost without compromising security.

4. Update your VPN app

Keeping your VPN application up to date is essential for ensuring optimal performance and security. VPN providers frequently release updates that not only enhance the overall functionality of their software but also address any bugs or vulnerabilities that may have been discovered. An outdated VPN app can lead to compatibility issues with your operating system, which can hinder performance and reduce connection speeds. Therefore, it is advisable to regularly check for updates within your VPN app's settings or visit the provider's official website to download the latest version. Additionally, many VPN services offer an automatic update feature, which you should enable to ensure that you are always using the most current version of the software without having to remember to do it manually.

5. Close background apps and optimize your device

To improve your VPN speed, it is important to minimize the load on your device by closing unnecessary applications running in the background. Many applications consume bandwidth and processing power, which can significantly affect your VPN's performance. For instance, streaming services, file-sharing programs or even software that automatically updates can slow down your connection. Before connecting to your VPN, take a moment to close these apps and consider disabling any auto-sync features temporarily. Also, restarting your device before initiating a VPN connection is also a good practice, as it clears temporary files and frees up memory, allowing for a smoother experience.

6. Consider a faster VPN service

If you have tried various troubleshooting methods and your current VPN service still fails to deliver satisfactory speeds, it may be time to explore other options. The market is filled with numerous VPN providers that emphasize speed and reliability, so conducting thorough research is essential. Look for services that boast a large network of servers strategically located around the world, as this can significantly enhance connection speeds. Many top-tier VPN providers offer free trials or money-back guarantees, allowing you to test their performance without any financial risk. When evaluating potential new services, consider not only their speed but also their security features, privacy policies and customer support options. By making an informed choice, you can find a VPN that meets both your speed requirements and security needs effectively.

Remember, while these strategies can help optimize your VPN speed, it's important to have realistic expectations. Your base internet speed, provided by your internet service provider (ISP), will always be the ultimate limiting factor. No VPN can make your connection faster than the maximum speed your ISP provides. However, by implementing these techniques, you can ensure that you're getting the most out of your VPN connection and minimizing any unnecessary slowdowns.

Find the perfect VPN

Regardless of whether you are new to VPNs or in need of a faster, more secure option, you’ll want to choose trusted VPN providers known for robust encryption and no-log policies to ensure your privacy. Whether for sensitive tasks or everyday use, reputable VPN services will boost both your security and speed. For best VPN software, see my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices

Kurt's key takeaways

VPNs are incredible privacy tools, but they shouldn't cripple your internet experience. With a bit of tweaking, you should be able to find a sweet spot between speed and security. And Terry, I hope these tips help get your phone apps running smoothly again. Remember, a good VPN might slow things down a tad, but it shouldn't make your device unusable. If nothing here helps, definitely reach out to your VPN's support team or consider trying a different service.

What challenges have you faced when trying to balance VPN security with connection speed, and how did you overcome them? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

