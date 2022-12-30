How Google Maps lets loved ones know you're safe at all times

Sharing your whereabouts with your loved ones so they know you're safe or can call for help if you're in danger can be very comforting to them and you, and it's now easier than ever with the use of Google maps. Here's how:

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH EVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

WHY WINDOWS IS #1 TARGET FOR MALWARE: 2 EASY WAYS TO STAY SAFE

How to share your Google Maps location on an iPhone, iPad, Android or web browser

Go to your Google Maps app (make sure your app is updated to the latest version) or log in to Google maps at Google.com/maps

Tap your profile picture in the top right

Click Location Sharing

Tap the "Share Location" button

In the first row you see, select the amount of time you’re sharing your location. If you don’t feel comfortable sharing your location indefinitely, be sure to set a time frame when you’re traveling to then expire (i.e. "for 1 hour" or "until you turn this off").

you’re sharing your location. If you don’t feel comfortable sharing your location indefinitely, be sure to set a time frame when you’re traveling to then expire (i.e. "for 1 hour" or "until you turn this off"). In the next row, select the people with whom you want to share your location . Note: anyone with the link you send via email or text will be able to see your name, photo, and real-time location.

. Note: anyone with the link you send via email or text will be able to see your name, photo, and real-time location. Click Share button

Your contact will receive an email or text message with a link. Once clicked, your contact can view your location on a Google Map on their device.

How to stop sharing your location on an iPhone, iPad, Android or web browser

Go to your Google Maps app (make sure your app is updated to the latest version) or login in to Google maps at Google.com/maps

Tap your profile picture in the top right

Select Location Sharing

In the bottom row, you’ll see the contact you shared your location with

Click that row

In the next menu, in the second row, click "Stop", to stop sharing your location.

ARE YOU BEING STALKED? A SIMPLE SOFTWARE UPDATE CAN SAVE YOUR LIFE

HOW TO RESCUE YOURSELF FROM HOLIDAY TRAVEL NIGHTMARES

Can I share with someone who doesn't have a Google account?

Yes, you may share your Google Maps location with someone who does not have a Google account. The steps to going about this are just a little different.

On your mobile device or tablet, open the Google Maps app

app Tap your profile picture and go to Location Sharing

and go to Click Share Location

Click More Options

A Share with a link menu will pop up. Click the "Share" button

menu will pop up. Click the button Tap Copy to copy your location-sharing link

to copy your location-sharing link Paste that link in an email, text, or other messaging app and send it to whoever you wish to share your location with.

For more Google tips, visit CyberGuy.com and search "Google" by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

And while you’re on my site, be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.