Here's how clean freaks get their filthy tech spotless

Fact: Our personal technology is more filthy than any four-letter word.

There are billions of bacteria and viruses lingering on nearly every piece of technology we touch and embrace every day.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

We all spend so much time worrying about keeping the house clean, brushing our teeth every day, and cleaning up after our pets. So why aren’t we worried about cleaning the tech that we use every day?

Our hands touch tons of surfaces and then touch keyboards and phones and more, so let’s learn from the extreme clean freaks conquering dirty tech to make it more sanitary.

CREEPY CHINESE DRONE SWIMS UNDERWATER AND FLIES THROUGH AIR

For your Smartphone:

Smartphones are probably our most used devices, and if you want to get fancy, invest in one of these PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizing stations. You put your phone in and let UV light disinfect the phone. This one uses 360-degree disinfection and has germicidal UV-C light that reaches all sides and surfaces of objects placed inside. At the time of publishing, this product had over 15,000 global reviews and 76% gave it 5 stars.

Get PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer

If you’re looking for a budget option, you can order some electronic wipes from Amazon, like those from Miracle Brands. These can be used for TVs, phones, laptop screens, monitors and more. Be sure to wipe your device down at least once a day to keep the germs off. My tip is to power down your device, wipe it down entirely, and then wait for it to dry before powering it back on. At the time of publishing, this product had over 15,000 global reviews and 71% gave it 5 stars.

Get Miracle Wipes for Electronics

10 BEST TRUE CRIME PODCASTS

For AirPods & Earbuds:

You may clean out your ears with a Q-tip (even though we’re not supposed to). However, when was the last time cleaned out your earbuds? As you may have seen already, your AirPods can become quite gross.

I recommend this super affordable cleaning pen for AirPods Pro from Hagibis. It has three different ends that can be used to brush dirt away, a metal pen tip to clean out stubborn dirt and a sponge that can clean out the dust in the charging case. Plus, it costs only $8.99 on Amazon, which is worth it if it means always having wax-free earbuds. At the time of publishing, this product had over 19,000 global ratings with 71% giving it 5 stars.

Get Hagibis Cleaning Pen for AirPods Pro

AIRTAG TRACKER DETECTOR WARNS OF STALKERS IN SECONDS

For Computers, Laptops, & Smart TVs

Your Smart TV screens can start collecting dust after a while, and your laptop and computer screens might have fingerprints all over them. You want to make sure you are using the right cleaner for it so that the screen doesn't get damaged.

Altura TV and Monitor Cleaning Kit

This cleaning kit is perfect for those dirty laptops and smart TV screens. It comes with a spray bottle and special MagicFiber cleaning cloth, allowing your screen to remain streak, alcohol, ammonia and odor free. Simply spray the cleaning solution onto the microfiber cloth, then wipe the screen until desired cleanliness and shine is achieved. At the time of publishing, this product had over 3,900 global reviews with 73% giving it 5 stars.

Get Altura TV and Monitor Cleaning Kit

Have you used these products before? Let us know how they work for you.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.