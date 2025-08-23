Google rolls out 'preferred sources' feature, allowing users to choose outlets that appear within Top Stories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Google users can now customize their search results to display favorite sources such as Fox News, using the company's new "preferred sources" feature.

Google officially launched the feature on Aug. 12, creating a way to tailor the Top Stories section to include outlets handpicked by the user.

"When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search," read a statement from Google.

Content from your handpicked sources may also appear in a dedicated "from your sources" section, Google says.

Adding Fox News as a "preferred source" can be done in just a few clicks using this shortcut.

Alternatively, you can follow these steps.

Search for any topic in the news on Google. Click on the icon presented to the right of Top Stories. Search for Fox News when prompted. Select Fox News. Refresh results to see Fox News content in Top Stories.

This new Google feature allows users to select as many sites as they want as a preferred source. You can also change sites you've selected at any time.

