Google rolls out 'preferred sources' feature, allowing users to choose outlets that appear within Top Stories

Stay up-to-date with content from Fox News using Google's new feature

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Google users can now customize their search results to display favorite sources such as Fox News, using the company's new "preferred sources" feature. 

Google officially launched the feature on Aug. 12, creating a way to tailor the Top Stories section to include outlets handpicked by the user. 

"When you select your preferred sources, you’ll start to see more of their articles prominently displayed within Top Stories, when those sources have published fresh and relevant content for your search," read a statement from Google. 

Google search

Google's new "preferred sources" feature allows users to customize their search results by choosing their favorite publishers to appear within the Top Stories section.  (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

Content from your handpicked sources may also appear in a dedicated "from your sources" section, Google says. 

Adding Fox News as a "preferred source" can be done in just a few clicks using this shortcut. 

woman using laptop

You can make Fox News a preferred source on Google to stay up-to-date on coverage.  (iStock)

Alternatively, you can follow these steps. 

  1. Search for any topic in the news on Google.
  2. Click on the icon presented to the right of Top Stories.
  3. Search for Fox News when prompted.
  4. Select Fox News.
  5. Refresh results to see Fox News content in Top Stories.

This new Google feature allows users to select as many sites as they want as a preferred source. You can also change sites you've selected at any time. 

Google logos

Users can select one or more "preferred sources" to appear on the Google search results page. Once "preferred sources" are selected, if there is recent and relevant coverage from those sources related to your search, they will appear more frequently within Top Stories.  (Photo Illustration by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

