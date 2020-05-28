Google is giving each employee $1,000 to buy new office furniture

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If your home office needs a little bit of sprucing up, you might want to see if Google is hiring.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post the tech giant would give "each Googler an allowance of $1,000 USD, or the equivalent value in your country, to expense necessary equipment and office furniture," as the company's employees largely work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's unclear if there would be any restrictions on the purchases or how the company would dole the money out to its employees. Fox News has reached out to Google with a request for comment.

In the blog post, Pichai wrote the company will start to let some of its employees come back to the office starting July 6, accounting for "roughly 10 percent" of building occupancy. Pichai added there will be "rigorous health and safety measures in place to ensure social distancing and sanitization guidelines are followed."

Around 30 percent of Google's approximately 115,000 employees could return by "the September timeframe (again, assuming conditions allow)," Pichai added.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many companies to reconsider how and where their employees work, including some of Silicon Valley's largest.

Earlier this month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the Financial Times that as many as half of the company's employees could work from home in the next five to ten years.

Square and Twitter, both run by Jack Dorsey, have said their employees could work from home indefinitely.

Apple, on the other hand, has planned to have some of its employees return to its offices sooner than some of its Silicon Valley rivals, according to media reports.

As of Thursday morning, more than 5.72 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 1.7 million of which are in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.

Fox News' Frank Miles and Christopher Carbone contributed to this story.