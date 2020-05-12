Twitter to let employees work from home indefinitely

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Some Twitter employees may never return to their offices even after coronavirus restrictions lift.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told employees on Tuesday that they’d be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the lockdown passes, according to BuzzFeed News. Certain jobs that require physical presence, such as maintaining servers, will still require employees to come in.

“We've been very thoughtful in how we've approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model,” a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “We'll continue to be, and we'll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first.”

Twitter, along with Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Apple, were among the earliest companies to allow employees to work from home earlier this spring.

In early March, Twitter human resources head Jennifer Christie told BuzzFeed News the company would “never probably be the same” in the structure of its work. “People who were reticent to work remotely will find that they really thrive that way,” Christie said. “Managers who didn’t think they could manage teams that were remote will have a different perspective. I do think we won’t go back.”

In his email, Dorsey reportedly said it’s unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September and that business travel would be canceled until then as well, with very few exceptions.

The company will also cancel all in-person events for the rest of the year and reassess its plan for 2021 later this year. Facebook has already said the majority of its in-person events are cancelled through June 2021.

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus was responsible for 82,105 deaths and 1,366,350 infections in the United States.