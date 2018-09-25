'Friday the 13th' slasher statue lifted from bottom of Arizona lake

Video of a statue of Jason Voorhees buried at the bottom of an Arizona lake has gone viral after the parks department has deemed it "litter."

Scuba diver Zachary Nagy spent weeks making this "Friday the 13th" tribute, the New York Post reported. The statue was placed at the bottom of Lake Pleasant, just outside Phoenix.

Footage of the video eventually hit Reddit, where Arizona Parks Department found out about it and asked that it be removed.

The video has been viewed on YouTube over 11,000 times and was posted by user Steele Scuba Diving.

"Unfortunately, Jason was recently removed by the Arizona Parks Department after being deemed litter," reads the caption. "I have a feeling he will be back though..."

The statue was placed at the bottom of Lake Pleasant outside Phoenix. According to AZCentral, Christmas trees, a poker table and a Vokswagen are also at the bottom of the lake.