FoxNews AI Newsletter: Swarm of helpful robots can pack your groceries

- The AI-powered robot army that packs your groceries in minutes

- Anthropic anticipates AI virtual employees coming in next year, security leader says

- Discover the world’s first hydrogen outboard engine-powered boat

GROCERIES IN 5 MIN: Imagine a grocery store where your entire order is picked, packed and ready for delivery in just five minutes without a single human hand touching your food.

BRAVE NEW WORLD: Anthropic – the company behind the artificial intelligence platform Claude – anticipates that digital AI employees will appear on corporate networks in the next year, the organization's top security leader informed Axios.

THESE FUELS ARE OUT: ​​Imagine powering your boat not with gasoline but with clean hydrogen fuel. That’s exactly what Yamaha, together with Roush Industries and Regulator Marine, is working on right now. They’re developing the world’s first hydrogen-combustion outboard engine, aiming to make boating greener and more sustainable.

AI BULLY: A troubling trend has emerged in schools across the United States, with young students falling victim to the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "nudify" apps that have the power to create fake pornography of classmates.

DATA CENTER DEMAND: The world, particularly the United States, is projected to see a massive jump in data center and artificial intelligence demand for electricity by 2030, per a recently released International Energy Agency report.

END TO RECYCLING: At the heart of AMP's innovation is its artificial intelligence platform, which uses deep learning to analyze millions of images of waste. This technology enables robots to identify recyclable materials by recognizing patterns in colors, textures, shapes and logos, spotting a stray plastic bottle in a sea of trash faster than any human.

