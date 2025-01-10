Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Tech leaders' message to Biden

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Nvidia's AI-powered robots stand on dispaly

Nvidia is developing real-world robots that are equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Tech industry leaders urge Biden not to cement rule they say could diminish US global leadership on AI
- Sam Altman responds to lawsuit, allegations of abuse from sister
- As a Berkeley professor, I see the impact H-1B visas and AI have on students' job opportunities
- Top tech stealing the show at CES 2025

PUSH BACK: The new rule, which industry leaders say could come as early as the end of this week, effectively seeks to shore up the U.S. economy and national security efforts by adding new restrictions on how many U.S.-made artifical intelligence products can be deployed across the globe. 

AI robots Nvidia

Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, Calif., on Monday, March 18, 2024.  (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'UTTERLY UNTRUE': Open AI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday responded to a lawsuit in which his sister accused him of sexually abusing her for nearly a decade. Altman, along with his mother and two brothers, issued a joint statement denying the claims of his sister, Ann Altman.

Sam Altman

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, speaks during the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

LOW COST LABOR: The H-1B visa program was intended to bring in specialized talent from abroad, but instead it has become a tool for employers to hire lower-cost labor for ordinary jobs.

Visa application

Illustrative picture showing an application for the United States of America work visa H1B with a pen.

BEST OF CES: Get ready for some pretty cool innovations that are lighting up CES 2025, the world's biggest annual tech event. From AI-powered smart glasses to revolutionary TVs and mind-blowing gadgets, this year's show is proving that the future isn't just knocking. It's bursting through the door.

Top tech stealing the show at CES 2025

Samsung Food app. (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Related Topics