Fox News AI Newsletter: AI app promises to help pastors preach

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec

Alex Galvagni, CEO of Age of Learning and a former artificial intelligence researcher with NASA, says advances in AI now make it possible to deliver to children "a personalized and supportive" experience in education.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- 'Pulpit AI' aims to help pastors use artificial intelligence to preach beyond Sunday services

- Hacker accessed OpenAI’s internal AI details in 2023 breach: report

- Wild new way to search for anything, anywhere with Google's Circle to Search AI feature

AI split with a bible opened

Pulpit AI, co-founder Jake Sweetman said, is a way for pastors to ensure that their sermons are able to live on "beyond the 90-minute Sunday service."  (iStock)

AI FAITH: A new artificial intelligence platform aimed at helping pastors preach their sermons more effectively is set to launch later this month.

OPENAI HACK: OpenAI was reportedly breached last year by a hacker who accessed the company's internal discussions about details of its artificial intelligence technologies.

circle to search 1

Google's Circle to Search AI feature  (Google)

SECRET GOOGLE SEARCH: Circle to Search is activated by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar on your Android device. Once activated, you can select any part of your screen using various gestures.

AI RACE IS ON: Artificial Intelligence has become the next great domain in the theater of war, and NATO allies have made it a top priority as they look to bolster the alliance’s collective defense.

drones tech Ukraine AI

A UJ-22 Airborne (UkrJet) reconnaissance drone readies to land during a test flight in the Kyiv region on Aug. 2, 2022, prior to being sent to the front line. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

