Fox News AI Newsletter: AI app promises to help pastors preach

- 'Pulpit AI' aims to help pastors use artificial intelligence to preach beyond Sunday services

- Hacker accessed OpenAI’s internal AI details in 2023 breach: report

- Wild new way to search for anything, anywhere with Google's Circle to Search AI feature

AI FAITH: A new artificial intelligence platform aimed at helping pastors preach their sermons more effectively is set to launch later this month.

OPENAI HACK: OpenAI was reportedly breached last year by a hacker who accessed the company's internal discussions about details of its artificial intelligence technologies.

SECRET GOOGLE SEARCH: Circle to Search is activated by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar on your Android device. Once activated, you can select any part of your screen using various gestures.

AI RACE IS ON: Artificial Intelligence has become the next great domain in the theater of war , and NATO allies have made it a top priority as they look to bolster the alliance’s collective defense.

