Wild new way to search for anything, anywhere with Google's Circle to Search AI feature

iPhone owners, eat your heart out.
Android is the clear winner with a new tool that Google has introduced called Circle to Search.
This innovative tool allows you to search for anything on your screen without switching apps, making information discovery more seamless and intuitive than ever before.
How Circle to Search works
Circle to Search is activated by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar on your Android device. Once activated, you can select any part of your screen using various gestures:
- Circling an object
- Highlighting text
- Scribbling over an area
- Tapping on an item
The artificial intelligence-powered search then provides relevant information about your selection right on your screen without interrupting your current activity.
Versatile search capabilities
This feature is incredibly versatile, allowing you to search for a wide range of content:
- Visual searches: Identify objects, clothing or products in images or videos
- Text-based searches: Look up unfamiliar terms or concepts
- Multisearch: Combine image and text queries for more specific results
Real-world applications
The possibilities for Circle to Search are vast:
- Shopping: Identify and find similar products while browsing social media
- Learning: Look up unfamiliar terms or concepts while reading articles
- Entertainment: Get more information about actors, locations or objects in videos
- Problem-solving: Find solutions to visual puzzles or math problems
AI-powered insights
Circle to Search leverages Google's advanced AI to provide comprehensive information. When you ask a question about your selection, the feature can pull together relevant details from across the web, offering a more in-depth understanding of the topic.
Supported devices
Circle to Search is available on select premium Android smartphones, including:
- Google Pixel 6 series and later
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series
How to use Circle to Search
To search for text, images or videos on your screen:
- On Gesture navigation mode, long press the navigation handle.
- Start Circle to Search:
- On 3-button navigation mode, long press the Home button.
- Circle, highlight or tap anywhere on the screen to select the text, image or video you want to search.
- If desired, you can refine your search by adding text in the search bar.
- Your search results appear at the bottom of the screen. To see more results, swipe up on the results.
Kurt's key takeaways
Circle to Search represents a significant step forward in making information access more intuitive and seamless on mobile devices. By eliminating the need to switch between apps, it allows you to stay focused on your current tasks while satisfying your curiosity. As this feature continues to evolve and expand to more devices, it has the potential to revolutionize how we interact with and learn from the digital world around us.
