Facebook says Homeland Security can't make fake accounts

Facebook said on Tuesday that it would be against its rules for the Department of Homeland Security to create fake profiles to monitor the social media of foreigners seeking to enter America.

“Law enforcement authorities, like everyone else, are required to use their real names on Facebook, and we make this policy clear,” Facebook spokeswoman Sarah Pollack told The Associated Press in a statement. “Operating fake accounts is not allowed, and we will act on any violating accounts.”

The company already communicated its concerns and policies to DHS and it will shut down fake accounts, even if they're run by undercover law enforcement, according to Pollack.

Facebook's statement came on the heels of a report that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had reversed a previous ban on the practice of officers creating fake social media profiles.

In a statement on Friday, Homeland Security told AP that fake accounts would make it easier for agents reviewing visa, green card and citizenship applications to search for fraud or security threats.

The DHS effort would also be in violation of Twitter's rules.

Both platforms have made strides in automatically blocking and shutting down fake accounts on a daily basis.

